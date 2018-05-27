News By Tag
e-ImageData to introduce the ScanPro All-In-One™ at ALA Annual Conference
Bringing the first affordable desktop, conversion scanners to the market.
With the All-In-One scanners, customers can choose the model that has the features needed for their application, pair it with the AUTO-Carrier™
The ScanPro All-In-Ones provide easy-to-use tools to speed up the process of locating the information that users are looking for, making research easier and more efficient than ever before. Never before has one microfilm scanner product been able to meet the needs of both an on-demand application, as well as a conversion application, and never before has a conversion scanner been so affordable – starting under $6,600.
"We are excited to provide a product like the ScanPro All-In-One scanners as the first universal microfilm solution with cutting-edge scanning capabilities to the marketplace–
As the leader in the industry, e-ImageData's ScanPro® line is backed by a best-in-industry, three-year product warranty to confirm the company's commitment to supplying the best microfilm scanning equipment on the market.
Visit e-ImageData at Booth #1148 at ALA Annual Conference to experience the ScanPro All-In-One with the new AUTO-Scan Pro software and enter to win one.
###
About e-Image Data
Based in Hartford, WI and founded in 1989, e-ImageData Corporation is an international manufacturer of microfilm scanning systems. Further information about e-ImageData Corporation can be found at www.e-imagedata.com.
