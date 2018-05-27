e-ImageData to introduce the ScanPro All-In-One™ at ALA Annual Conference

Bringing the first affordable desktop, conversion scanners to the market.

ScanPro 2200 All-In-One

End

-- e-ImageData, the worldwide industry leader in innovative micrographic film equipment, will introduce its latest product innovation the ScanPro All-In-One microfilm scanners at ALA Annual Conference, June 22-25 in New Orleans, La, Booth #1148. The All-In-One scanners not only meet the needs of an on-demand viewing, scanning and printing application but they are also capable of high-speed conversion scanning of both microfiche and roll film, making them the only automatic desktop scanning solution for all film types.With the All-In-One scanners, customers can choose the model that has the features needed for their application, pair it with the AUTO-Carrier™and upcoming release of the optional AUTO-Scan® Pro software to enjoy typical scanning speeds of 100 images per minute for both microfiche and roll film.The ScanPro All-In-Ones provide easy-to-use tools to speed up the process of locating the information that users are looking for, making research easier and more efficient than ever before. Never before has one microfilm scanner product been able to meet the needs of both an on-demand application, as well as a conversion application, and never before has a conversion scanner been so affordable – starting under $6,600."We are excited to provide a product like the ScanPro All-In-One scanners as the first universal microfilm solution with cutting-edge scanning capabilities to the marketplace–and at a very affordable price," says Jim Westoby, president of e-ImageData.As the leader in the industry, e-ImageData's ScanPro® line is backed by a best-in-industry, three-year product warranty to confirm the company's commitment to supplying the best microfilm scanning equipment on the market.Visit e-ImageData at Booth #1148 at ALA Annual Conference to experience the ScanPro All-In-One with the new AUTO-Scan Pro software and enter to win one.###About e-Image DataBased in Hartford, WI and founded in 1989, e-ImageData Corporation is an international manufacturer of microfilm scanning systems. Further information about e-ImageData Corporation can be found at www.e-imagedata.com.