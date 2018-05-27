 
Coral Springs Museum of Art presents 'Profoundly Playful: A Survey of Work' Featuring Dana Donaty

Experience a must-see exhibition at the Coral Springs Museum of Art featuring 40+ works spanning over 4 years of creativity and masterful paintings by internationally recognized artist Dana Donaty.
 
 
MIAMI - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Coral Springs Museum of Art presents Profoundly Playful: A Survey of Work. Thursday, June 14th from 6-8pm experience renowned artist Dana Donaty at the Coral Springs Museum of Art for the Opening Reception of Profoundly Playful: A Survey of Work. Exhibition on view June 2 through August 25, 2018.

Widely recognized for her provocative canvases with unusual narrative, Donaty's unmistakable satirical lexicon is a perfect collision of reality and fantasy, outlandish burlesque, psychological flirtation and a super charged palette that is like a party about to get thoroughly out of control.

She has completed many award winning public art projects, featured in over 50 national and international publications. She has garnered multiple awards within the design industry, as she has been sought after to create unique commissions for high profile residential and commercial projects.

For more information about this artist, general inquiries or to commission a piece of art, email donatyart@icloud.com / Delray Beach Studio (or) Bakehouse Art Complex, Studio 48. BAC is located in the Wynwood Arts District at 561 NW 32nd Street in Miami, Florida 33127. Call +1(561) 504-3374 for additional information or visit: http://www.danadonatyfineart.com/
Source:Dana Donaty Fine Art
Email:***@themiamiartscene.com Email Verified
Tags:Art Museum, Contemporary Art, Visual Arts
Industry:Arts
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
