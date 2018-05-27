 
Florida Health Care Plans to Host 'Coffee, Cops & Conversation' Event and More in June

 
 
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- As part of its community event series, Florida Health Care Plans (FHCP) this month will host one segment of the Holly Hill Police Department's 'Cops, Coffee & Conversation' series.

The event will be held Tuesday, June 12 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and will offer community members an opportunity to have a cup of coffee and donuts with members of the Holly Hill Police Department as they discuss important safety awareness topics, crime prevention tips and community programs.

Future events scheduled for this month include:

'Cataracts & Your Health' presented by Todd Geis, M.D., an ophthalmologist who will share facts about this important topic during Cataract Awareness Month. This event will take place June 19 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

'Hidden Risks: Avoiding Common Estate Planning Mistakes' with  Elder Law Attorney Scott Selis, who will discuss estate planning essentials and other facets of planning an estate on June 26 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Each event will be held at the FHCP Community Wellness and Education Center, located at 471 S. Nova Road in Ormond Beach, FL 32174.

For more information on all workshops, contact Mary Decator at 386-676-7100, ext. 7293, or mdecator@fhcp.com.

###

About Florida Health Care Plans

FHCP opened in 1974 and is the longest recognized federally recognized Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) in Florida. The organization serves 90,000 members in Volusia, Flagler, Seminole, St. Johns and Brevard Counties including group/employer, Medicare Advantage, and individual ACA/Exchange members.

The mission of FHCP is to provide its members with health care and related services through dedicated employees and service partners who manage both the quality and cost of health care. FHCP strives to set the standard of managed healthcare in the community and to be acknowledged as a health care leader, pioneer, and advocate by its members, employees, and service partners. FHCP members enjoy the convenience of its online member portal, as well as our state-of-the-art Electronic Health Record system that allows our staff to access the latest, most up-to-date patient health information at any time, from any facility. FHCP can be reached at 855-243-5704 or online at www.fhcp.com or https://www.facebook.com/myFHCP/.

