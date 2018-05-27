 
Industry News





Stalker Kevon Ward Teams Up with White Supremacist Amy Mekelburg to Attack Author

 
 
NEW YORK - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Online and real-world stalker Kevon Ward has teamed up with a cohort of white supremacists, including Amy Mekelburg,.in attacking author Mike Broemmel on social media. Mekelburg was recently outed in news reports and has been described by reporter Luke O'Brien as having a "Twitter timeline that was one long screed that reflected the collective id of the Make America Great Movement ... and white supremacy."

Although having nowhere near the notoriety of Mekelburg, Kevon Ward has been stalking Mike Broemmel since 2017. He was removed from a municipal cultural center in December when he attempted to interrupt an event at which Broemmel was speaking. He has since spent nearly all day, every day stalking and attacking Mike Broemmel on social media.

In June, Kevon Ward aligned with forces of the white supremacist movement in attacking Mike Broemmel on Twitter.

In addition to play and novel writing, Mike Broemmel writes for one of the largest law firms in the United States, with offices from coast  to coast. An attorney associated with firm responded to a request for comment on Kevon Ward, his recent connection to white supremacists, and his stalking of Broemmmel:

"We are preparing both a civil lawsuit for damages and a separate action seeking a restraining order against Kevon Ward. Kevon Ward is unemployed and literally spends all day stalking and attacking Broemmel. There was one stretch when he sent non-stop messages via a social media platform for 72 hours. Over time, after we had saved enough evidence of the conduct of Kevon Ward, we've worked to block him as much as possible. His teaming up with white supremacists, while not surprising, was a new development. I would also add that Kevon Ward put in writing that he would 'destroy' Mike Broemmel on social media unless Broemmel paid money over to him. Extortion, plain and simple. Needless to say, Mike Broemmel isn't bending to the attempts by Kevon Ward to extort money from him."

The full news story on Mekelburg, one of the white supremacists with whom Kevon Ward linked with in his Twitter attacks on Broemmel, can be found at:

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/anti-muslim-twitter-...
Source:Torchmark USA
