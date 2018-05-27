 
8th Annual SEEAG Agricultural Day Golf Tournament Set For June 25

Proceeds from will support SEEAG's cost-free agricultural education programs that reach 4,000 local students annually.
 
 
CAMARILLO, Calif. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Golfers are invited to spend a gorgeous day on the links to support local agriculture and agriculture education on Monday, June 25 at Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo. The Ventura County Agricultural Day Golf Tournament (https://www.seeag.org/annual-seeag-cup) is presented by Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG), a nonprofit organization that teaches children about the importance of agriculture and the origins of their food

Proceeds from will support SEEAG's cost-free agricultural education programs that reach 4,000 local students annually in classroom settings and through field trips to SEEAG's Farm Lab at Petty Ranch in Saticoy.

"SEEAG programs are always offered at no charge to students and schools," says Mary Maranville, SEEAG founder and CEO. "Money raised from the golf tournament enables young students to visit a farm, sometimes for the first time, learn how food grows and come away with an appreciation of the hard work that goes into growing the food we eat."

Tournament players will enjoy 18 holes of premier golf with a cart, prizes, swag bags, raffle and live auction. A sampling of raffle items includes high-end golf equipment, gift certificate for Café Fiore in Ventura and a farm-to-table gourmet dinner by Chef Jason Collis of Plated Events.

At the event, golfers will receive lunch, gourmet dinner and beverages. Check-in is at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start, Texas Scramble tournament, at noon. Dinner is at 5 p.m.

Some of the event sponsors include Lowthorp, Richards, McMillan, Miller & Templeman; Farm Credit West; California Resources Corporation; Ventura Rental Party Center; Donlon Ranch; and Corona Seeds. Sponsorship opportunities are available at levels ranging from $250 to $10,000.

For more information or to sign up, visit seeag.org/annual-seeag-cup (https://www.seeag.org/annual-seeag-cup) or contact Sarene Wallace at 805-901-0213, sarene@seeag.org.

About SEEAG

Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is a nonprofit organization that aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG's "The Farm Lab" program based in Ventura County teaches schoolchildren about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this program, over 20,000 elementary school students in Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Mary Maranville at mary@seeag.org.

