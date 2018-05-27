 
Vincent Manfredi is officially on the ballot for Re-Election to Maricopa City Council

 
 
signatures
signatures
MARICOPA, Ariz. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Arduous work and a dedication to exceeding the expectations set before him led Vincent to show up at the new Maricopa City Complex with well over the required number of signatures needed. Vincent said: "I have worked hard to meet with constituents and ask them to support me in my re-election bid.  The support I have received has been tremendous."

Vincent has served as a council member since being elected nearly four years ago and in this race he plans to lay out what he has accomplished and plans to accomplish if re-elected. In all Mr. Manfredi has the goal of continuing his service to Maricopa.

Mr. Manfredi has worked hard since moving to Maricopa in 2010. He has served and volunteered with both the Maricopa Babe Ruth League as well as the Maricopa Little League. He has served the Zoning Code Rewrite Task Force while serving on the Board of Adjustment. Vincent is also the District Four Chairman of the Pinal County Republican Committee and volunteers everywhere he can to help Maricopa grow.

When asked how people can get involved in the campaign Mr. Manfredi said: "the best way to help is to visit our webpage at http://www.VincentManfredi.com where you can sign up to volunteer or make a donation."

Contact
Vincent Manfredi
***@vincentmanfredi.com
Source:Vote Manfredi
Email:***@vincentmanfredi.com Email Verified
Tags:Vincent Manfredi, Maricopa City Council, Maricopa
Industry:Government
Location:Maricopa - Arizona - United States
