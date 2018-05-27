News By Tag
Donate Diapers and Help Families in Need!
"Lennar is honored to be partnering with HomeAid Colorado for Builders for Babies," said Carrie Castilian, Director of Marketing for Lennar Colorado. "Whether you're donating essential items or volunteering your time and efforts, together as an industry, we can make a difference."
This year, the goal is to collect 500,000 donated diapers. In addition, you can also donate other essentials, including baby wipes and formulas. HomeAid Essentials is a program that brings together the entire community to help and encourage homeless families and ensure the health of babies by providing a basic need – such as diapers. The simple donation of a box of baby wipes multiplied by thousands can change lives!
Builders for Babies will also host a diaper collecting event on June 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mile High Stadium, parking lots G & I—come out and make a difference!
For a list of all communities and their location, please visit Lennar.com/Colorado.
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
9492830202
