ATEC Adds Harmonics and Flicker Calibrations to ISO 17025 Scope of Accreditation
The testing for harmonics and flicker fluctuations and disturbances which interfere with power supplies, presents a continuous challenge for manufacturers. Companies required to meet standards like EN/IEC 61000-3-2, EN/IEC 61000-3-3, IEC 61000-3-11, and IEC/EN 61000-3-12 that pertain specifically to harmonics and flicker, rely on ATEC to provide calibrated equipment for their tests and now to calibrate their harmonics and flicker test equipment. ATEC rents reliable equipment to companies in need of general purpose and unique types of tests, like harmonics and flicker, and also provides calibrations of test equipment. The ATEC accredited lab holds the largest scopes of accreditation in the industry, which includes ESD, surge, EFT, ring wave, automotive transients, and now harmonics and flicker. Companies can have their equipment calibrated from ATEC and rent other equipment simultaneously.
"Being one of the few companies in the United States that offers calibration for harmonics and flicker units places Advanced Test Equipment Rentals as an industry leader in test equipment," said Javier Estrada, calibration lab manager at ATEC. "Adding harmonics and flicker to ATEC's Scope of Accreditation allows ATEC to meet standards at a global level, and is a reflection on the quality of our A2LA accredited lab".
About Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC)
Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), founded in 1981, is a leading high-tech equipment rental company that provides short and long-term rental solutions for testing, analysis, inspection, measurement, monitoring, simulation, and powering. ATEC also offers calibration services and has capabilities of certifying and commissioning equipment to the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, communications, consumer electronics, defense, environmental, engineering, marine, power grid, transportation and compliance testing companies. ATEC is ISO-9001 certified, and ISO 17025 accredited in calibration.
