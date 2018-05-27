 
RHSB promotes Matthew Smith to Assistant Vice President, Sales Executive

RHSB is Independent Insurance Brokerage Firm providing insurance to companies, families, and individuals.
 
 
Matthew Smith, AVP, Sales Executive
DALLAS - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Matthew Smith started with RHSB in May 2015 as a Sales and Risk Management Intern in RHSB's Fort Worth office while attending Texas Christian University.  After graduating in May of 2016 he was promoted to Commercial Marketing Specialist to expand his knowledge of Property & Casualty insurance and give him a solid understanding of the underwriting requirements and marketing of commercial insurance.

Matthew has now been promoted to an Assistant Vice President and Sales Executive in RHSB's Fort Worth Office. He specializes in the auto, non-profit, real estate, and small business industries. Matthew advises businesses of all sizes and industries on their Property and Casualty exposures and helps to develop a customized risk management solution for their situation.

Matthew graduated from Texas Christian University's Neely School of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree with a major in Finance and minor in Real Estate.

He is involved with the Stephen Breen Memorial Foundation and volunteers with Communities in Schools as a mentor.

About RHSB:

RHSB is a leading independent insurance brokerage firm providing business insurance and risk management solutions to companies of all sizes and personal insurance to individuals and families. A member of Assurex Global the world's largest privately held risk management and commercial insurance brokerage group.  RHSB has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

https://www.rhsb.com/

Source:Roach Howard Smith & Barton (RHSB)
