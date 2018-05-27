2019 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA Coach Skylar Meade

Contact

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

support@insidebaseball.com

(973) 921.0400 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic(973) 921.0400

End

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 10 to 12, 2019 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Skylar Meade of the University of South Carolina as well as Northwestern, Wake Forest, Florida Atlantic University, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.Meade joined South Carolina after spending three seasons as the pitching coach at Michigan State University. Under Meade's watch, an MSU pitcher led the Big Ten in earned-run average in each of the past two seasons (Walter Borkovich in 2017; Dakota Mekkes in 2016). Additionally, the Spartans posted their top three strikeout totals in school history in the last three seasons with 409 strikeouts in 2015, 466 in 2016 and 420 last year.Meade spent two seasons as the pitching coach at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Blue Raider pitching staff lowered its team ERA in each of his two seasons at the school. In 2014, MTSU posted its lowest team ERA since 2001 (4.10) as it finished fourth in its inaugural season in Conference USA. Meade also mentored Zac Curtis, who was selected in the sixth round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks and is currently with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Daniel Palo, a Colorado Rockies draftee. In fact, Meade has had 12 pitchers picked in the MLB First-Year Player Draft in the past four years, including four in the top-10 rounds.Prior to joining the staff at MTSU, Meade worked for five seasons at Eastern Illinois, first as a graduate assistant and then as an assistant coach in 2009. EIU posted one of the Ohio Valley Conference's best rotations during his time at the school. The Panthers sported the best team ERA in the OVC in four of his five years - 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012 - while finishing second in 2009. Meade assisted in coaching the Panthers to the 2009 OVC regular-season title and a 36-14 record.The native of Louisville, Kentucky, earned a bachelor's degree in sports administration from Louisville in 2007 and completed a master's degree in kinesiology and sports studies (sports management) in the summer of 2009 from EIU.