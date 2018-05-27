News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kristen Erdman Joins Proforma Kapco
"I am excited to be joining the Proforma team," said Erdman "The company's reputation, longevity, and products give me the opportunity to be a part of a winning company."
Erdman has spent her entire career as a sales professional. Initially, she worked in pharmaceuticals serving as a field sales rep, a sales trainer and a regional sales manager. Erdman took a break from sales but kept herself busy by opening an interior design company. When she made her move to Columbus, she returned to the field working as a regional sales director for CF Athletics, and then as a field development representative with Oldcastle Architecture.
"We are excited for Kristen to join our team," said Ken Kellogg, Director of Sales at Proforma Kapco, "Her knowledge and experience of sales and business ownership will be a great addition of expertise to our team."
Proforma Kapco's mission is to help their clients create long-lasting relationships with customers through the power of promotional products. Their goal is to help clients boost ROI and leave a lasting impression with their customers. As a part of a network of more than 750 independent offices, Proforma Kapco provides clients with one source for an infinite number of resources including a network of over 600,000 products and services.
For more information about Proforma Kapco, please visit http://kapco.espwebsite.com/
About Proforma
With 40 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through 700 member offices across the globe, backed by 200 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Tara Byrne, Public Relations Specialist
***@proforma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse