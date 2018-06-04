 
TCB RECORDS® signs songstress 'Ashley Getz"

 
OKLAHOMA CITY - June 3, 2018 - PRLog -- TCB RECORDS® signed Ms. Getz to what is believed to be a multi-album deal! As Ashley Getz could not be reached for comment, (as she is currently traveling abroad)! Sources close to her, reported her as saying "I am excited to take this next step in my career" and I am grateful to TCB for believing in me and signing me. Most importantly, I want to say to all my fans thank you so much for your continued support"

In-addition, a spokeswomen from the label TCB RECORDS® had this to say; Ashley is a outstanding singer and songwriter and this deal had been in the works for sometime now! And we feel Ashley is a welcomed addition to TCB RECORDS® and our extremely talented list of artists. So we are expecting great things from Ashley, now and into the future. As we have always seen our label as a home for artists ready, willing, and able to commit to that next step in the evolution of their careers.

More will be revealed in an upcoming interview with Ashley when she returns home to the U.S.

In the meantime, we will wait with anticipation to see what creative works of art come from Ashley Getz and TCB RECORDS®

http://tcbrecords.net

Contact
TCB RECORDS®
***@tcbrecords.net
Source:
Email:***@tcbrecords.net
Tags:Music Entertainment World News
Industry:Music
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jun 04, 2018
