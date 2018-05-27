 
Proforma Effective Solutions Announces Marketing Partnership with Inlanta Mortgage

 
 
MILWAUKEE - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Proforma Effective Solutions, a local graphic communications agency, has partnered with Inlanta Mortgage to be its preferred provider of printed collateral, branded apparel and promotional products. Proforma Effective Solutions also is providing a customized eCommerce site for Inlanta employees to easily purchase these branded materials.

"This is an exciting new partnership with Inlanta Mortgage," said Tim Meffert, owner of Proforma Effective Solutions. "It will be easier than ever for Inlanta to manage its collateral and premium items. Through the creation of this new online store, we are able to provide Inlanta Mortgage with some fantastic new features including a more user-friendly interface and high-quality products. They select the items featured in the store and we do the rest."

Proforma Effective Solutions effectively created a new eCommerce store for Inlanta Mortgage with turnaround times of up to only 10 business days, and featuring high-quality, cost-effective items that will be rotated out each quarter.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Proforma Effective Solutions," said Caitlin Clark, Senior Marketing Coordinator at Inlanta Mortgage. "Together we have created a better shopping experience for all of our employees that includes a wide array of products to choose from, an easier ordering process, and reliable service from Proforma. I am confident that our employees will be pleased with what our new Company Store platform has to offer."

Inlanta Mortgage is a growing independent mortgage banker with a current network of more than 250 mortgage experts licensed throughout 21 states. Founded in 1993, the Wisconsin-based company is celebrating 25 years this year of helping homeowners with the home loans for their dreams through exceptional service and a suite of loan programs designed to meet each client's unique financial needs.

For more information about Inlanta Mortgage, please visit www.inlanta.com.

Proforma Effective Solutions provides marketing and brand management solutions. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy, and new technology to help their clients grow their business and achieve success. Proforma Effective Solutions is one source for an infinite number of resources, including a network of over 600,000 products and services.

For more information about Proforma Effective Solutions, please visithttp://peswi.com/.

Tara Byrne, Public Relations Specialist
***@proforma.com
Proforma Effective Solutions
Email:***@proforma.com Email Verified
