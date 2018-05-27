 
Industry News





Baugher, Harris, Bennett, Allen, Parks and Fie Strike Gold for DSP

New releases from some of the top Western authors at Dusty Saddle Publishing look set to create a sales frenzy for the company this summer.
 
 
"Breaking Magnolia" will be coming soon from M. Allen.
"Breaking Magnolia" will be coming soon from M. Allen.
 
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Dusty Saddle Publishing announced earlier this week the release of new titles from some of their top selling Western authors. New novels from familiar and popular names Mark Baugher, Scott Harris, Bruce G. Bennett, M. Allen, Cherokee Parks and John D. Fie, Jr. will hit the market over the next few weeks.

Mark Baugher

Baugher had great success with the first three books in his "C-Bar" series. The fourth and fifth volumes will be released in June, alongside a brand-new box set of his work so far and inclusion in the highly anticipated tribute novel to super selling Western author Paul L. Thompson, entitled "Shorty: U.S. Marshal." Baugher will also be featured in the Summer edition of Westerner magazine and will be featured in "Six Bullets to Sundown, Volume 14" in July.

Scott Harris

Harris has been having great success with his first four Westerns for Dusty Saddle Publishing. A brand new box set celebrating his success and featuring three of his most popular novels (Coyote Courage, Coyote Creek and Coyote Canyon) has just been released and is available on Amazon. New projects from Harris include the highly anticipated "Shorty: U.S. Marshal" and another, as of yet, untitled project that will please Western readers around the world.

Bruce G. Bennett

Dusty Saddle Publishing will be re-releasing all of Bennett's Westerns for the company with brand new "signature" covers. Two new action novels from Bennett will be released late May, and Bennett will be working on a new Western for release early next year.

M. Allen

Allen will be releasing the first novel in her new Western romance series, "The Wild Hearts," and the first book will be called "Breaking Magnolia."

"When life gives you lemons… make pancake mix and dump it over your lying, cheating, soon-to-be-ex husband's head.

Ten years ago, when Magnolia left her home town in Tennessee for a high life in New York City, she never thought she'd come back. Now faced with being a single mom, with no job prospects, and no money, her only choice is to return home and face who she'd left behind--the one man she thought she'd gotten over, the one man who could see right through her, and the one man who can save her from herself… Dax Everett

The day Magnolia Reed waltzed out of his life was the day Dax lost it all. Now that she's back, he's doing everything in his power to stay away from her. The past ten years haven't been kind to him, and he struggles to hide his darkest secrets from Magnolia. The more complicated things get with her, the more he wants her. In her darkest hour, will he leave or will he give in to the overwhelming need he has for her? After all these years, will their love survive the demons of both their pasts?"

Allen, who had great success with her "Brotherhood of the Gun" series has high hopes for this new contemporary western romance novel.

Cherokee Parks

Western superpower Parks is currently riding high on the bestseller charts with his latest release, "Colt's Justice." This novel will be followed by an as yet untitled Western novel. A box set will be released later in the fall celebrating Parks' time with Dusty Saddle Publishing. His great success with the company looks set to continue for a long time to come.

John D. Fie, Jr.

A brand-new release from Fie, entitled "Cattle Queen of the Pecos," has already entered the top forty bestselling Westerns in America alongside five other Fie titles currently making sales waves. A brand new novel from Fie is scheduled to be released in June with several more set for release throughout the rest of the year. A collection of his 2018 novels is slated for a Christmas release, and Fie will be featured in the "Shorty: U.S. Marshal" tribute collection.

For more information on any of the above authors, contact the Dusty Saddle Publishing publicity department by emailing Nick@nickwale.org. You can purchase titles from any of the above authors by visiting Amazon.com.

Contact
ONCO
***@nickwale.org
End
Source:ONCO Corporation
Email:***@nickwale.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Click to Share