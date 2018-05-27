Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Law Office of Gadiel A. Espinoza as a New Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Law Office of Gadiel A. Espinoza as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Law Office of Gadiel A. Espinoza will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.I am Gadiel A. Espinoza, admitted to practice law in the beautiful state of Florida, and a member of the Florida Bar. I practice law in Miami-Dade County, and live in Miami with my wife and our two boys. I have a BA in Criminal Justice from the University of South Florida, an MBA from Nova Southeastern University, and a law degree from Western Michigan University.I have served in our US Armed Forces as a Military Policeman, and completed a tour in Operation Enduring Freedom. I am a general practitioner with an emphasis in estate planning, which includes drafting last will and testaments, living wills, medical and financial power of attorneys, living trusts, and more. Lastly, I am proud member of the Doral Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, and Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.