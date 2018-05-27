 
Flagler Parent Gets New Parents

TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Inc. formerly The Holley Group, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Parent Magazine, formerly published by Brady Publishing. #FlaglerParent #VolusiaParent #StJohnsParent
 
 
Dr. Barbara Holley is the new publisher of Parent Magazines.
Dr. Barbara Holley is the new publisher of Parent Magazines.
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Inc. formerly The Holley Group, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Parent Magazine, formerly published by Brady Publishing. The company publishes editions in Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia Counties. TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Inc. is a marketing and communications firm that provides communication solutions for community colleges, public school districts, associations and other non-profits.

The new editor of Parent Magazine will be Dr. Barbara Holley. Dr. Holley was an elementary school principal in California, Connecticut and Virginia and has a passion about elementary education and parenting. "Parents face so many pressures raising children today, our mission at Parent Magazine is to be a trusted resource in support of happy, healthy, community minded families," said Dr. Holley.

"We have built a strong brand over the last 10 years," said Charlene (Charlie) Michaux, founder of Parent Magazine. "TouchPoint has a history of managing quality publications and I am confident Parent will be in good hands," she added.

Howard Holley, Chair and CEO of TouchPoint, is very enthusiastic about the acquisition. "Parent Magazine rounds out our portfolio of publications in Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia counties, and it provides an attractive base to advertisers while expanding our readership across households," said Holley.

In Florida, TouchPoint publishes magazines for Pasco-Hernando State College, North Florida Community College and Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Parent Magazine is distributed through elementary students to their parents and is the premier family magazine for Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia Counties published 11 months a year. Parent Magazine works with experts to provide insight into the most important job in the world - parenting. Our solution-oriented articles address the issues parents face today. From discipline and child development, to education, safety concerns and fun, each issue is designed to be supportive of the difficult role we have….as parents. It is the first place parents' look to for local events, opportunities, products, and services focused on parents.

More information on Parent Magazine can be found by visiting www.parentmagazineflorida.com, or by calling 386.283.5906.

____________

About Parent Magazine

Serving the regional markets for the past decade, Parent Magazine is a known brand well received by parents and educators throughout Flagler, St Johns and Volusia counties.  It is also a powerful vehicle for advertisers looking to reach young families, a much sought-after demographic. https://www.parentmagazineflorida.com/

About TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Inc.

TouchPoint Innovative Solutions, Inc. is a marketing, communication, publishing and managed services firm providing solutions to the education market and other industries. TouchPoint Innovative Solutions is headquartered in Palm Coast Florida and is a minority business enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

Flagler Volusia St. Johns Parent Magazine
