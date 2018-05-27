Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants as a Gold Member

coopers- hawk- doral- chamber- logo

Contact

Contact:

Ami Vanderhoof

avanderhoof@ chwinery.com

(786) 814-4777 Contact:Ami Vanderhoof(786) 814-4777

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Group as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the passionate belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections.Cooper's Hawk has created a modern, casual dining experience with warm hospitality in an inviting upscale setting. Our culinary team has designed a contemporary American menu infused with flavors from around the world. Each dish is made fresh in our scratch kitchen, incorporating peak-of-season ingredients, and listed with a bin number to guide you to your selection's perfect wine match.At Cooper's Hawk, we understand that great wines begin in the vineyard. We travel the globe looking for the very best grapes and when we are particularly impressed – whether it be in Chile, France, California or Washington – we work with the wine grower to begin crafting our wine. Our winemaker nurtures each wine according to its individual needs to craft the best wine possible. It's this philosophy that has led to hundreds of national and international awards for our collection.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.