Lymington Seafood Festival Puts New Forest On Foodie Map
An estimated 15,000 people attended last August and with an even greater array of seafood stalls set to attend, combined with live music, local gin's, award winning English sparkling wine Exton Park Vineyard and celebrating their 40th anniversary is Ringwood Brewery who will also be the main event sponsor. Plus, the festival will host many of the region's leading chefs in the demonstration kitchen.
Led by The Jetty's Chef Patron Alex Aitken, who will be joined by over fourteen talented chefs including Matt Tomkinson from the Montagu Arms and Chewton Glen's Luke Matthews. Also appearing in the demo kitchen will be 2016 Masterchef winner Jane Devonshire, something Lighthouse Marketing's Event Director Domine Nowell is delighted about.
"We've worked really hard to attract a fantastic line up of chefs, along with some of the best artisan food and drink producers from across Hampshire and Dorset. With over 85 stands, we're likely to see more than 250 different dishes including lobster mac n'cheese, scallops, cockle popcorn, soft shell crab, shrimp burgers, oysters…..the list goes on! Plus, we have retained a great selection of art and craft stands for that all important bit of shopping." Commented Domine.
"We were overwhelmed by the response for last years event, as were many of our stallholders who were selling out late on Saturday afternoon and having to prep more food overnight to be ready for Sunday! It was great to hear so many of the stands doing a roaring trade but it's also really important to support our festival charity, which this year is Sail 4 Cancer who provide sailing restbite breaks for families affected by cancer." She concluded.
The Festival has also received a boost from craft brewery Ringwood who are confirmed as the main sponsor. With additional support from Exton Park Vineyard, Chewton Glen, Premier Fish, Lymington Harbour Commission, New Forest Cottages and Spencers Estate Agency. Event organisers Lighthouse Marketing will also be working in close partnership with Go New Forest to help promote the festival and work to showcase the New Forest as one of the UK's leading holiday destinations.
Commenting on the Festival and Go New Forest's support, CEO Anthony Climpson OBE said: "The sense of community, local provenance and the simple pleasure of being at a great event with so much going on in an amazing waterside location means after just a year, the festival has already established itself as the New Forest's top food & drink event. It's therefore hard to overestimate Lymington Seafood Festival's contribution to the celebration of everything that's great about a visit to the New Forest, all of which is critical to our own efforts of putting the destination on everyone's inner map."
There is also a wider tourism message by staging a seafood festival in the New Forest as it will hopefully help to dispel the myth that the region isn't just a beautiful historic woodland. In fact, it is a complete destination with 40 miles of stunning coastline, wetland nature reserves and an array of marine life that can be enjoyed year-round.
Due to the success and numbers attending, the Council is providing parking at Woodside Park for around 700 vehicles that will help ease traffic congestion. For more information and to keep updated, visit www.lymingtonseafoodfestival.co.uk or you can follow us on our Facebook and Instagram pages @lymingtonseafoodfestival.
Newly elected Lymington & Pennington Mayor, Anne Corbridge is again lending her full support; "It was fantastic to see the town so busy last year with locals and those from farther afield enjoying the festival. We are lucky to have so many Lymington and New Forest producers along with a thriving High Street, and events such as this are vital for our local economy and small businesses alike. On behalf of the Town Council we wish everyone taking part and attending a great weekend and hope you enjoy visiting Lymington."
If you would like to know more about Sail 4 Cancer and the amazing work they do, visit https://www.sail4cancer.org/
For a selection of images CLICK HERE (https://wetransfer.com/
