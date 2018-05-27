News By Tag
Live in Cocoa Village, New Luxury Town Home Development
These beautiful town homes were designed as an extension of the village, incorporating architectural features of buildings currently in the historic area. Thoughtfully-
THE COTTAGES AT COCOA VILLAGE, will start from the low 200's with floor plans that range from 1,220 to 2,158 square-feet, specifically designed for the village lifestyle.
"We loved the historical context and beauty of the area, knowing right away that we could bring a terrific new residential development to the village. Currently there is little to no inventory in Cocoa and believe this to be a great fit for a wide range of potential buyers", said Tommy Barraza, President & CEO.
Daniel Rencher and Anthony Fiengo with Rencher Realty Group have joined the project and are exclusively managing it's sales and marketing. They understand that buying a home is more than just a transaction:
To learn more about living in the village please visit their website and sign up for more information at: LIVEINCOCOAVILLAGE.COM (http://www.liveincocoavillage.com) or call: 407-454-9835
DISCOVER THE LIFESTYLE OF VILLAGE LIVING
Contact
Tommy Barraza
***@thebarraza-
