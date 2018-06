Live in Cocoa Village, New Luxury Town Home Development

Contact

Tommy Barraza

***@thebarraza- maringroup.com Tommy Barraza

End

-- Developeralong withare pleased to announce the arrival of it's new collection of 18 luxury town homes located in the Historic Cocoa Village, within walking distance of unique shopping, dining, and the relaxing riverfront that Cocoa Village has to offer.These beautiful town homes were designed as an extension of the village, incorporating architectural features of buildings currently in the historic area. Thoughtfully-designed by award winningwho specializes in designing distinctive custom luxury residences worldwide, led by the design-build talents of Architect, Certified Residential Contractor, and licensed Interior Designer Phil Kean., will start from the low 200's with floor plans that range from 1,220 to 2,158 square-feet, specifically designed for the village lifestyle."We loved the historical context and beauty of the area, knowing right away that we could bring a terrific new residential development to the village. Currently there is little to no inventory in Cocoa and believe this to be a great fit for a wide range of potential buyers", said Tommy Barraza, President & CEO.Daniel Rencher and Anthony Fiengo withhave joined the project and are exclusively managing it's sales and marketing. They understand that buying a home is more than just a transaction:it's a life-changing experience.To learn more about living in the village please visit their website and sign up for more information at: LIVEINCOCOAVILLAGE.COM ( http://www.liveincocoavillage.com ) or call: 407-454-9835