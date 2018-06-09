Envisioning Justice Citywide Conversation on Incarceration: North Lawndale Open House

Community art showcase on criminal justice reform, interactive police relations discussion to be held on Saturday, June 9th from 11 am – 3 pm at BBF Family Services

-- On Saturday, June 9, the North Lawndale Envisioning Justice community will come together to celebrate and publicly present the arts and humanities work they have been doing to envision and ensure criminal justice reform. Art created by residents will be on display, followed by an interactive discussion on police relations between residents, representatives from the Chicago Police Department and North Lawndale community leaders.This Open House is one in a series of events produced by Illinois Humanities and Envisioning Justice community partners (Hubs) over the past month to bring Chicagoans from all areas and walks of life to the same table to share the culmination of a ten-week session of arts education classes and community discussion programs. To date, Envisioning Justice Open Houses have been held in Back of the Yards, Little Village, Rogers Park and Bronzeville.Saturday, June 9, 201811:00 am to 3:00 pmBBF Family Services, 1512 S. Pulaski, Chicago 6062311:00 am to 1:00 pm1:00 pm to 3:00 pmMaurice Classen– Director of Strategy, Chicago Police DepartmentMaira Khwaja –Journalist and Outreach and Development, Invisible InstituteKenny Smith –Community Leader, North Lawndale ResidentSpeakers will share some brief thoughts followed by smaller discussions on how community and police relations can be strengthened and what people in the room can do to help enact the change they want to see.For more information:BBF Family Services, with support from Urban Gateways, is directing Envisioning Justice in North Lawndale. Throughout the initiative, BBF will focus its arts and humanities programming on restorative justice and re-entry back into the community.: Created and facilitated by Illinois Humanities, Envisioning Justice will engage Chicagoans, of all neighborhoods, races, socio-economic backgrounds, and with a diversity of perspectives, in a citywide conversation about the impact of incarceration in local communities and will invite residents to use the arts and humanities to devise strategies for lessening this impact. Envisioning Justice seeks to strengthen efforts to reimagine our criminal legal system and is inspired by the goals of justice, accountability, safety, support, and restoration for all people. Followat @EnvisioningJustice on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/EnvisioningJustice)and @envisionjustice on Twitter (https://twitter.com/EnvisionJustice): Our mission is to strengthen the social, political and economic fabric of Illinois through constructive conversation and community engagement.