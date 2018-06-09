 
News By Tag
* Illinois Humanities
* Chicago
* Incarceration
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
May 2018
313029282726


Envisioning Justice Citywide Conversation on Incarceration: North Lawndale Open House

Community art showcase on criminal justice reform, interactive police relations discussion to be held on Saturday, June 9th from 11 am – 3 pm at BBF Family Services
 
 
www.EnvisioningJustice.org
www.EnvisioningJustice.org
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Illinois Humanities
Chicago
Incarceration

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- On Saturday, June 9, the North Lawndale Envisioning Justice community will come together to celebrate and publicly present the arts and humanities work they have been doing to envision and ensure criminal justice reform. Art created by residents will be on display, followed by an interactive discussion on police relations between residents, representatives from the Chicago Police Department and North Lawndale community leaders.

This Open House is one in a series of events produced by Illinois Humanities and Envisioning Justice community partners (Hubs) over the past month to bring Chicagoans from all areas and walks of life to the same table to share the culmination of a ten-week session of arts education classes and community discussion programs. To date, Envisioning Justice Open Houses have been held in Back of the Yards, Little Village, Rogers Park and Bronzeville.

North Lawndale Hub Open House
Powerful Platforms: A Community's Call to Action

Saturday, June 9, 2018
11:00 am to 3:00 pm
BBF Family Services, 1512 S. Pulaski, Chicago 60623

11:00 am to 1:00 pm  Community Arts Exhibit & Resource Fair

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm   Interactive Community Discussion on Police Relations

Maurice Classen– Director of Strategy, Chicago Police Department
Maira Khwaja –Journalist and Outreach and Development, Invisible Institute
Kenny Smith –Community Leader, North Lawndale Resident

Speakers will share some brief thoughts followed by smaller discussions on how community and police relations can be strengthened and what people in the room can do to help enact the change they want to see.

For more information: North Lawndale Hub Open House (https://envisioningjustice.org/programming/open-house-nor...)

BBF Family Services, with support from Urban Gateways, is directing Envisioning Justice in North Lawndale. Throughout the initiative, BBF will focus its arts and humanities programming on restorative justice and re-entry back into the community.

About Envisioning Justice (https://envisioningjustice.org/): Created and facilitated by Illinois Humanities, Envisioning Justice will engage Chicagoans, of all neighborhoods, races, socio-economic backgrounds, and with a diversity of perspectives, in a citywide conversation about the impact of incarceration in local communities and will invite residents to use the arts and humanities to devise strategies for lessening this impact. Envisioning Justice seeks to strengthen efforts to reimagine our criminal legal system and is inspired by the goals of justice, accountability, safety, support, and restoration for all people.  Follow #Envisioning Justice at @EnvisioningJustice on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/EnvisioningJustice) and @envisionjustice on Twitter (https://twitter.com/EnvisionJustice).

About Illinois Humanities: Our mission is to strengthen the social, political and economic fabric of Illinois through constructive conversation and community engagement.

Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@kurthlampe.com
End
Source:Illinois Humanities - Envisioning Justice
Email:***@kurthlampe.com Email Verified
Tags:Illinois Humanities, Chicago, Incarceration
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kurth Lampe PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share