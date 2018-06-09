News By Tag
Envisioning Justice Citywide Conversation on Incarceration: North Lawndale Open House
Community art showcase on criminal justice reform, interactive police relations discussion to be held on Saturday, June 9th from 11 am – 3 pm at BBF Family Services
This Open House is one in a series of events produced by Illinois Humanities and Envisioning Justice community partners (Hubs) over the past month to bring Chicagoans from all areas and walks of life to the same table to share the culmination of a ten-week session of arts education classes and community discussion programs. To date, Envisioning Justice Open Houses have been held in Back of the Yards, Little Village, Rogers Park and Bronzeville.
North Lawndale Hub Open House
Powerful Platforms: A Community's Call to Action
Saturday, June 9, 2018
11:00 am to 3:00 pm
BBF Family Services, 1512 S. Pulaski, Chicago 60623
11:00 am to 1:00 pm Community Arts Exhibit & Resource Fair
1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Interactive Community Discussion on Police Relations
Maurice Classen– Director of Strategy, Chicago Police Department
Maira Khwaja –Journalist and Outreach and Development, Invisible Institute
Kenny Smith –Community Leader, North Lawndale Resident
Speakers will share some brief thoughts followed by smaller discussions on how community and police relations can be strengthened and what people in the room can do to help enact the change they want to see.
For more information:
BBF Family Services, with support from Urban Gateways, is directing Envisioning Justice in North Lawndale. Throughout the initiative, BBF will focus its arts and humanities programming on restorative justice and re-entry back into the community.
About Envisioning Justice (https://envisioningjustice.org/
About Illinois Humanities: Our mission is to strengthen the social, political and economic fabric of Illinois through constructive conversation and community engagement.
Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@kurthlampe.com
