June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
May 2018
313029282726

Benchmark Senior Living Recognized Again for Workplace Excellence

Receives Great Place to Work and Age Friendly Employer Certifications
 
 
Benchmark Senior Living Awarded Great Place to Work Certification
Benchmark Senior Living Awarded Great Place to Work Certification
 
WALTHAM, Mass. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Benchmark Senior Living (www.BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com), a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast, today announced the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® have certified the company as a great workplace following extensive ratings provided by Benchmark associates in an anonymous survey. Additionally, the company has become the first senior living organization and only the fifth Massachusetts-based institution to receive Certified Age Friendly Employer (CAFE) designation from RetirementJobs.com, joining respected employers like Fidelity Investments and Staples.

"At Benchmark we strive to create an inclusive, high-trust environment built on mutual respect where people of all ages, genders and walks of life can pursue and succeed at what they are passionate about," says Veronica Barber, Senior Vice President of Human Capital for Benchmark Senior Living.  "Our associates share our mission to deeply understand people, meet them where they are and connect them to what's meaningful and possible at every stage of life."

The Great Place to Work survey gauges workers' perceptions in five areas – pride, respect, credibility, fairness and camaraderie – with employee engagement and culture being critical criteria. The level of trust felt toward company leaders, pride taken in their jobs and camaraderie experienced with co-workers are all taken into consideration. In receiving this designation, Benchmark is now qualified to be considered for Fortune Magazine's inaugural Best Workplaces in Aging Services list later this year.

The age friendly employer certification from RetirementJobs.com reinforces Benchmark's commitment to hiring workers over 50. The company demonstrates that it recognizes the unique value older associates bring and bases their value solely on proficiency, qualifications and contributions.  In addition, the company maintains policies, practices and programs supporting people age 50 and older as well as provides meaningful employment, development opportunities and competitive pay and benefits for those associates.

Chairman and CEO, Tom Grape, who is working with Governor Charlie Baker as part of the Governor's Council to Address Aging in Massachusetts with the goal of making Massachusetts the most age-friendly state in the country for people of all ages, founded Benchmark Senior Living in 1997.  Since its inception, Benchmark has earned a reputation as a top workplace, having been recognized by The Boston Globe for 10 consecutive years as well as by the Boston Business Journal, Connecticut Post, Hartford Courant and Hartford Business Journal.  It has also been named one of the healthiest employers by the Boston Business Journal and Providence Business News.

"Benchmark has made a clear commitment to building a positive company culture," says Tim Driver, CEO of RetirementJobs.com.  "They have truly raised the bar in many aspects of their industry, especially their support of older Americans, and we are pleased to welcome them as a RetirementJobs.com certified employer."

For current employment opportunities at Benchmark Senior Living, visit https://careers.benchmarkseniorliving.com/.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Based in Waltham, Mass., Benchmark Senior Living is a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast.  Founded in 1997 by Tom Grape (https://www.tomsgrapevine.com/toms-posts/2017/8/8/we-made...), Benchmark operates 56 senior living communities offering independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer's care and continuing care in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.  Benchmark has been recognized as a top workplace by The Boston Globe for 10 consecutive years as well as by the Boston Business Journal, Connecticut Post, Hartford Courant and Hartford Business Journal.  It has been named one of the healthiest employers by the Boston Business Journal and Providence Business News.  For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com (http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com/).

