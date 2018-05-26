 
News By Tag
* Amazon Seller Software
* Amazon FBA
* Amazon
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
May 2018
313029282726

100% Free Amazon Software (AZoptimizer) Benefits Amazon and E-commerce Software Providers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Amazon Seller Software
* Amazon FBA
* Amazon

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Features

NEW YORK - May 31, 2018 - PRLog -- The AZmazo Software Company Ltd. is reaching out to Amazon and E-commerce Software Providers to offer up Free advertising space in its 2 year old AZoptimizer software suite. This will come on the heels of a huge announcement regarding the software. Azoptimizer will be moving to a Free Model immediately. In the software there will be non-obtrusive banner ad's promoting both paid and affiliate products hand-picked by the developers.

The developers are reaching out to Software Providers with a track record of honesty and helpfulness to be a part of their "Trusted Software" advertising practice. They will highlight and link chosen software. They will also put these advertisements in-front of each and every user as a service to the community.

"Any Software Providers can reach out to us by email @ support@azmazo.com (mailto:support@azmazo.com) and we will make sure to get their course the exposure it deserves" says AZmazo founder Reed Menssa.

After 2 years the AZmazo Software Company Ltd. is launching a new, free for life software package through their AZoptimizer subsidiary program to help Amazon sellers create better product listings.  "Releasing these 8 free Amazon software's to the public is a game changer, there are no other free programs that give you so much information" said AZmazo founder Reed Menssa.

AZoptimizer is releasing 8 free for life software programs to use when selling on Amazon. These programs include;  a Keyword Generator that provides the most relevant keywords available,  Indexing Generator that allows you to check your entire listing for indexing, 4K Character Generator that gives users 4,000 characters of relevant keywords, Keyword Rank Generator to track your ranking on any ASIN/keywords, Optimizing Generator to find out which terms are needed and which are duplicated in your listing, PPC Generator provides applicable and profitable keywords to use in an Amazon PPC campaign, Listing Audit Generator to audit your entire listing for quality and optimization that provides visual cues, stats and graphs and an AMS Keyword Generator that lets you see in detail what Amazon thinks your competition should advertise for to help you build your own Amazon PPC campaign.

Free Amazon software is no longer a dream, it's reality.  New and experienced Amazon sellers alike, will benefit from using this free Amazon software.  "Over the past few years the variety and costs for good Amazon software has skyrocketed leaving many Amazon sellers to not get all the data they deserve.  We provide unlimited free use of our 8 amazing programs without the hassle of upsells and spammy follow up emails. We want you to have the tools and data you need to succeed"  Reed Menssa, founder of AZmazo.

For more information on how to optimize your Amazon product listing for free visit  www.azoptimizer.com

Contact
AZmazo
***@azmazo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@azmazo.com Email Verified
Tags:Amazon Seller Software, Amazon FBA, Amazon
Industry:Software
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AZmazo Software Company Ltd News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 31, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share