Andrew Mitchell Accelerating the Future of e-Invoicing with Link4

Link4 Australia Announces Andrew Mitchell Signing on as Senior Sales Representative.

Andrew Mitchell, Sam Hassan & Robin Sands

End

-- Andrew Mitchell has officially joined the Link4 Australia team, bringing his years of industry experience and leadership to the Link4 sales team.Mr Mitchell is one of the foremost salespeople currently working in the Australian e-Invoicing space and he could see the importance Link4 already had in streamlining the invoicing process for small and medium businesses. Mitchell will be responsible for developing new business opportunities, fostering new partnerships and creating customised solutions for Link4 users.Link4 is well established as an e-Invoicing market leader through important government and enterprise projects. Given this standing, Mr Mitchell will drive Link4's sales forward making them ready for rapid expansion.Link4 Australia Co-Founders, Robin Sands and Sam Hassan, were very pleased that Mr Mitchell showed such a great interest in Link4's unique e-Invoicing solution and signed on to their sales team."Having Andrew on board driving our Australian sales team is a huge boost for us. His expertise will help us expand the use of e-Invoicing now as well as on the Digital Business Council's e-Invoicing Framework in the future," said CEO Robin Sands."I am thrilled to be a part of the growth of e-Invoicing in the Asia Pacific region," said Andrew Mitchell following the announcement that he took the senior sales representative position. "We have an exciting time ahead helping as many small and medium businesses benefit from streamlining their invoicing processes as we can."Mr Mitchell joined the team at Link4's Adelaide headquarters for his first day and after this, he will be returning to the Melbourne office and continuing his operations from there.Founded in Adelaide, Australia, in 2016 with backing from the entrepreneur-funded SouthStart Accelerator, Link4 specialises in electronic invoice delivery for small and medium businesses. The Link4 SaaS service is an Account Payables and Account Receivables automation solution that allows SMBs to exchange invoices and purchase bills instantly without requiring any software installation of long-term commitments.