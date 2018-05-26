U.G.A. International makes big move to Franchise Globally

The Universal Grappling Academy is giving individuals and entrepreneurs an opportunity to own a piece of their successful industry through licensing.

-- The Universal Grappling Academy, with over 23 year history and experience, is now offering individuals and other training facilities the opportunity to have a training program incorporated in their own area to benefit beginning students all the way up to professional athletes, and is currently seeking to license facilities across the world. This special opportunity is giving independent operators an opportunity to open a U.G.A. International licensed facility all their own. The licensing program is open and available for any fitness-based business (gyms, health clubs, and fitness centers) as well as individuals!U.G.A. International's flagship location in Victorville, is one of the longest running, and most award-winning, facilities in all of California, boasting the facilitation and management of community programs such as "Fit for Life" and "Run Out Child Obesity". The elite training facility's accolades include Business Hall of Fame inclusion in 2014 and 2017, as well as bragging rights for "Gym of the Year" in 2011, 2012, and 2016. U.G.A. International and their programs have trained and been endorsed by MMA Fighters such as Alex "First Blood" Rojas, Andrew "The K.O. Kid" Mazzioti, and Miguel Santos, to name just a few.The award-winning track record should come as no surprise, as this facility, voted #1 MMA & Sports Conditioning Facility in the High Desert, is headed up by none other than "The IronMan" Tyson Johnson. Johnson has his own personal winning streak with over 22 years in the business and the most successful MMA & Sports Conditioning programs in the state. "We're really excited about the programs and results we see here in our own facilities and we want to bring those successes to U.G.A. International locations across the world", Johnson stated.U.G.A. International boasts successful skilled programs that include Mixed Martial Arts training for both children and adults, Tae-Kwon-Do, Women's programs for fitness, Personal safety and awareness programs, as well as personal training. In addition to their broad scope of training programs and protocols, U.G.A. International also offers a great line of professional fitness products to go along with them. This includes everything from mat essentials such as mouthpieces and gloves, to gear bags and essential athletic apparel. The company also supports its own line of nutritional products to fully support and enhance your training. As part of its licensing program, U.G.A. International will be giving access and use of all programs and products to independent operators running their own licensed locations.For those looking for a spectacular investment opportunity in the fitness industry, U.G.A. International truly fits the bill.