Westmount Realty Capital Announces Sale Garden-Style Apartment Community near Galleria in Houston
"By updating the property's exterior with a fresh coat of paint, adding architectural enhancements, upgrading the common areas and applying new finishes and fixtures inside the units, we were able to keep the property competitive with new developments in the neighborhood,"
Beverly Palms offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that are spacious and affordable. The community also features two resort-style swimming pools, a new playground, business center, fitness center and on-site convenience store.
"The occupancy rate for Beverly Palms has remained well above the average of 89 percent for the Houston market," said Clifford Booth, president and CEO of Westmount. "The multifamily market in Houston is very strong right now thanks to continued job growth and the stabilization in oil prices."
Located approximately 1.5 miles from the Houston Galleria Mall, Beverly Palms is in one of the strongest performing economic metro areas in the nation. Its location is also one of the top five submarkets in Houston for highest average rental rate.
About Westmount Realty Capital
Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years.
