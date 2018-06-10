Southland Symphony at Ontario Town Square

The Southland Symphony Orchestra presents "Kaleidoscope" - A free community concert at Ontario's Town Square Amphitheater

Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann

Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann

-- The Southland Symphony Orchestra is presenting another FREE concert!Southland Symphony "Kaleidoscope"ConcertSouthland Symphony OrchestraSunday June 10th, 2018 at 7:30pmOntario Town Square Amphitheater 224 N Euclid Ave Ontario CA 91762Come celebrate Our Community at SSO's "Kaleidoscope"Concert -It's FREE for the whole family at Ontario's Town Square Amphitheater!(224 N Euclid Ave Ontario CA 91762)Enjoy music of the Big Bands, The Best of the Beatles, and music from your favorite films - including Wonder Woman, Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, Pinocchio, Les Mis and more. The orchestra will also be performing favorite American Classics like "Hoedown" from Rodeo ("Beef - it's what's for Dinner!"), The Stars and Stripes Forever, The Star Spangled Banner, and Dr. Mann's popular "Heritage Suite" - a collection of folk songs from all around the world - celebrating our diverse community! and much more....Vocal soloists Coril Prochnow and Abrenda Davis will be joining the orchestra for this event. Both are well known musical artists, with wide ranging repertoire. They are principal singers with the Repertory Opera Company, the Southland Symphony Orchestra Chorus, and the Los Angeles Camerata, among others.Discover YOUR Orchestra - Ontario's Southland Symphony, soloists, and enjoy a chance to sing along! Bring your picnic blanket and cushions - plan to be comfy and have a great time!The Southland Symphony presented its first concert in Ontario on Sunday, December 11, 2011. The orchestra's founder and director, Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann, who had recently relocated to the area, saw a need and an opportunity to bring symphonic music to the larger Ontario Community, a community which was already embracing arts and culture. Since that first concert, we have presented more than 50 free, full-orchestra concerts for this community. We have presented internationally renowned musicians from all over the globe, performing music of the greatest composers of history, and music of great composers still living today.The Southland Symphony is a non-profit organization, and needs your support to continue presenting these world-class quality concerts!For even more information, and If you would like to support the symphony by making a donation of any size, please visit the symphony website:Dr. Mann says of the orchestra, " Our purpose is to enrich our community by engaging audiences and inspiring a love of music through exciting live symphony performances, innovative programming, and educational outreach." We offer opportunities for the community to experience the very best in music, "right in their own back-yards."No long drives to downtown Los Angeles, no expensive parking. Arts and music for our community, in our community.The Southland Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra, providing fantastic opportunities for qualified musicians to experience and perform live music of the highest quality. We welcome musicians of all ages and from all walks of life: Students and senior citizens, professionals and amateurs: Hobbyist, Professional, Retired…. All are welcome.If you are musician and would you like a chance to participate, the Southland Symphony holds ongoing auditions for NEW musician members. We especially need more strings. There are "sub" openings for wind instruments. Interested musicians should contact us immediately for an audition, by calling (909) 235-9776 or emailing: auditions@southlandsymphony.com