Modern Business with Mike Ditka Announces an Upcoming Segment with BevSource
The Producers of Modern Business with Mike Ditka, winning football player, coach, commentator and entrepreneur, are pleased to announce the broadcast of a new informative segment with BevSource.
BevSource has positioned itself as a one-stop-shop for both new and established beverage visionaries. Partnering with beverage innovators, BevSource works as an extension of their team and business — assisting with one component of the beverage supply chain or acting as a full service provider so the brand owner can focus on sales and marketing. The company can handle an array of factors, such as formulation, materials sourcing, manufacturing and production, licenses and permits, distribution, fulfillment and back-office support — ensuring the product that the client developed is the product that hits the sales floor.
"We saw firsthand the complexity and pitfalls of the beverage industry, and we wanted to transform the way beverage entrepreneurs with big, bold ideas could make them a reality and become successful,"
"We at Modern Business are always looking for new ideas that make people's lives more enjoyable, more fun," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer of Modern Business. "The experts at BevSource enable a never-ending fountain of new and exciting drinks to flow to the market. In the beverage sector, they're the go-to resource for new products."
As a guest of Modern Business, BevSource will be appearing in a 3-5 minute segment set to air nationwide featuring the Coach himself, Mike Ditka.
About Modern Business
Headquartered in South Florida, Modern Business is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in producing and airing 3-5 minute informative, newsworthy segments about emerging and established companies that have new, innovative, game-changing ideas in order to showcase the hottest products and services that could very well transform our lives in the foreseeable future. Working out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Mike Ditka
Known as "Iron Mike" on the football field and a highly respected coach to the players he helped form into winning teams, he was named to the NFL's All-Time Team for both its 50th and 75th anniversaries. Lately, Iron Mike is a much sought-after celebrity commentator on NFL broadcasts and a product spokesperson, appearing in TV sitcoms, commercials and video games. His book, Ditka: An Autobiography, co-written with Don Pierson, was published in 1986. Mike's business ventures have seen him become a restaurateur and resort owner, further illustrating his versatility as a businessman and his drive to involve himself in successful ventures that go far beyond the locker room.
For more information on BevSource, please visit http://www.bevsource.com.
Contact
modernbusinesstv
***@modernbusinesstv.com
