 
News By Tag
* Website
* Auto Dealership
* Web Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ames
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
May 2018
313029282726


Pokey Brimer Auto Sales chose AutoJini for their new dealer website

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Website
* Auto Dealership
* Web Design

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Ames - Iowa - US

Subject:
* Websites

AMES, Iowa - May 31, 2018 - PRLog -- Pokey Brimer Auto Sales, with locations in Anniston and Oxford, Alabama, has chosen AutoJini.com to update and implement their new website. AutoJini has specifically designed the new website to fit the needs of their pre-owned car dealership.

The new website will include innovative features such as a new inventory system, customized forms, new images and designs, and more. The goal of this new dealership website is to improve visibility and increase their online presence.

"We will ensure that Pokey Brimer Auto Sales receives a fully customized website that fits the needs of them and their customers," says Syed Azam, President of AutoJini.com. "We will also offer a variety of other services such PPC management, SEM, and SEO on a need-basis to Pokey Brimer Auto Sales. We want this new website to enhance the experience that Pokey Brimer Auto Sales customers are already having."

About Autojini.com

AutoJini is leading web-based software suite of solutions used by auto dealerships, with locations in Ames, Iowa and Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. AutoJini provides services including but not limited to: Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC) campaign management, eBay Motors Auction Tool, social media marketing (SEM) the development and implementation of dealership websites, mobile websites, micro sites, Facebook applications, inventory management solutions, data export to 3rd parties, and news & blog software.

For more information, please contact Mr. Syed Azam by phone (515) 232-2024 or email syed@AutoJini.com

Visit http://www.AutoJini.com for more details.

About Pokey Brimer

Pokey Brimer Auto Sales is a dedicated, pre-owned Buy Here Pay Here (BHPH) car dealership with locations in Anniston and Oxford, Alabama. They have served the area for over 30 years, with the area's largest service department exclusively for their customers.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.pokeybrimer.com
End
Source:
Email:***@octadyne.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AutoJini.com News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 31, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share