News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pokey Brimer Auto Sales chose AutoJini for their new dealer website
The new website will include innovative features such as a new inventory system, customized forms, new images and designs, and more. The goal of this new dealership website is to improve visibility and increase their online presence.
"We will ensure that Pokey Brimer Auto Sales receives a fully customized website that fits the needs of them and their customers," says Syed Azam, President of AutoJini.com. "We will also offer a variety of other services such PPC management, SEM, and SEO on a need-basis to Pokey Brimer Auto Sales. We want this new website to enhance the experience that Pokey Brimer Auto Sales customers are already having."
About Autojini.com
AutoJini is leading web-based software suite of solutions used by auto dealerships, with locations in Ames, Iowa and Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. AutoJini provides services including but not limited to: Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC) campaign management, eBay Motors Auction Tool, social media marketing (SEM) the development and implementation of dealership websites, mobile websites, micro sites, Facebook applications, inventory management solutions, data export to 3rd parties, and news & blog software.
For more information, please contact Mr. Syed Azam by phone (515) 232-2024 or email syed@AutoJini.com
Visit http://www.AutoJini.com for more details.
About Pokey Brimer
Pokey Brimer Auto Sales is a dedicated, pre-owned Buy Here Pay Here (BHPH) car dealership with locations in Anniston and Oxford, Alabama. They have served the area for over 30 years, with the area's largest service department exclusively for their customers.
For more information, visit their website at http://www.pokeybrimer.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse