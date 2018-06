Guadalupe Center appoints three new members to its Board of Trustees

Mark Nagan, Marguerite Hambleton and Abel Jaimes join leadership board

-- Guadalupe Center Board of Trustee President Linda Yost has announced the appointment of three new members to the nonprofit organization's Board of Trustees.Abel Jaimes, Marguerite Hambleton and Mark Nagan join Guadalupe Center's 22-member board that serves as an advocate and ambassador for the children of Immokalee."The leadership of our Board of Trustees has been exemplary, and their expertise and enthusiasm help guide the entire organization, from myself and our leadership team down to teachers and students," said Dawn Montecalvo, Guadalupe Center president. "Our board members also are some of Guadalupe Center's most active volunteers and generous donors, and their commitment to this organization is unquestionably strong."Jaimes is director of the Title I program for the Collier County School District, focusing on enhancing education for the region's low-income students and schools. He also has been a teacher and principal in Immokalee schools, and is the parent of three high school students in Guadalupe Center's Tutor Corps program. Jaimes was raised in Immokalee and is still a resident of the community, and is involved with several area organizations, include the Kiwanis Club of Immokalee.Hambleton is the former president and CEO of AAA Western & Central New York. She was director of the Buffalo, N.Y. branch of the Federal Reserve and has been an independent trustee of the M&T U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund since 2005. Hambleton has served on many professional boards, including the Greater Buffalo Partnership to the Boy Scouts, Western New York Public Broadcasting, Canisius College, SPCA, HSBC Bank and The Buffalo Club.Since retiring from a manufacturing company he founded, Nagan has become ingrained with several Collier County nonprofit organizations. He is an active Rotarian and works on Habitat for Humanity projects in Immokalee every Monday, and is responsible for the creation of 12 "little free libraries" in Collier and Iowa. Nagan has volunteered as a "big buddy" at Guadalupe Center's Buddy Day for more than a decade and continues to mentor Tutor Corps students pursuing careers in engineering.Guadalupe Center is a nonprofit organization focused on breaking the cycle of poverty through education for the children of Immokalee. The center operates an Early Childhood Education Program, After-School and Summer Enrichment Program, and the college preparatory Tutor Corps Program. For more information, please visit GuadalupeCenter.org ( https://www.guadalupecenter.org/ ) or call 239-657-7711.Guadalupe Center (https://www.guadalupecenter.org/)is a purpose-driven, nonprofit organization with proven results in creating endless possibilities for the students of Immokalee through education and fostering personal and academic success that leads to economic independence. With a focus on breaking the cycle of poverty through education, Guadalupe Center is proud of the children's accomplishments:94 percent exceed kindergarten readiness measures, 100 percent of Tutor Corps high school seniors graduate high school and are accepted into college, and more than 90 percent graduated with a post-secondary degree.