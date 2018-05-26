News By Tag
NBC2 meteorologists to offer hurricane tips, answer questions at Fort Myers Miracle game on June 7
Hurricane Preparedness Night on June 7 at Hammond Stadium features NBC2 chief meteorologist Allyson Rae and morning meteorologist Jason Dunning. Both forecasters will be distributing WBBH's new 2018 Hurricane Guide and speaking with Miracle fans about hurricane preparedness and predictions for the hurricane season. Rae also will be delivering her evening weather forecast live from the stadium concourse.
"If last year showed us anything, it's that we need to start preparing for a hurricane well in advance, not just a day or two before landfall," said Chris Peters, Miracle president and general manager. "Miracle fans can engage in one-on-one conversations with Allyson and Jason, so hopefully they use this opportunity to become better prepared for the next storm."
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts 10 to 16 named storms, including five to nine hurricanes, during the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.
NBC2 has served as the Miracle's official weather partner for the 2018 baseball season, offering its viewers a gameday forecast before each home game. NBC2 viewers will get to see Rae and Dunning out of their element, too, when they take the mound June 7 to throw out the first pitch.
Rae is certified by the American Meteorological Society, and worked as a meteorologist in Louisiana, Alabama and Washington, D.C. before returning to Florida last fall for her second appointment at NBC2. Dunning has earned the seal of approval from the National Weather Association and worked in Mississippi prior to his appointment as NBC2's morning meteorologist in 2011.
The Miracle play the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday, June 7. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the game begins at 7 p.m. Additional promotions on June 7 include:
· Thirsty Thursday: Fans can enjoy 12-ounce beers for $2, live music at the bar and a postgame party at Twin Peaks (presented by Budweiser, Twin Peaks and Cat Country 107.1).
· College Night: Present a current college ID at the ticket office for a $5 seat.
· Educational Employee Appreciation Day: Present a valid school employee ID at the ticket office for a $5 seat.
For more information about baseball tickets and promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.
About the Miracle
The Fort Myers Miracle are the Class-A Advanced Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and have played home games at Hammond Stadium since 1992. Notable Miracle alumni include Joe Mauer, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Torii Hunter. Follow the Miracle online at MiracleBaseball.com or through its social media channels: Twitter (@MiracleBaseball (https://twitter.com/
