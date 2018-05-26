Lambert Development Announces West + Lenoir II Townhomes Underway

West + Lenoir II, consisting of nine designer townhomes by Lambert Development

-- After the success of West + Lenoir Phase I, Henry Lambert, Principal of Lambert Development, LLC, is pleased to announce that financing is in place and construction is underway at West + Lenoir Phase II, nine distinctive townhomes priced from $549,000. Located at the corner of West and South Streets and just footsteps from the heart of Downtown Raleigh, West + Lenoir II offers an exceptional urban location near Historic Boylan Heights, the new Dorothea Dix City Park, shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, and the brand new Union Station. West + Lenoir II marks the second of several designer housing properties planned by Lambert Development in this area of Downtown Raleigh. West + Lenoir II owners will begin enjoying their new downtown lifestyle by the end of this year.Designed by JDavis Architects, each home at West + Lenoir II will feature skyline views from a private rooftop terrace. Interiors will include a private balcony with glass doors, site finished hardwood flooring, and well-detailed kitchens with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious baths will be standard, as well as garage parking for each home. Deposits are currently being taken for West + Lenoir II plans ranging from 1,540 to 1,722 square feet."All 12 homes in Phase I were sold prior to construction completion,"says Johnny Chappell, Owner/Broker of Chappell Residential and manager of sales at West + Lenoir II. "We currently have one sold home and strong interest in several other homes in Phase II. While other townhomes are on the market in Downtown Raleigh, we are the only new development currently offering private rooftop terraces."Lambert Development is a privately-owned real estate development company founded by Henry A. Lambert. The company is known for its expertise in developing luxury condominiums, distinctive townhomes, mixed-use retail/loft properties, commercial properties, and the renovation of historic sites. Projects by Lambert Development are located in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Diego, and San Francisco, California; Denver, Colorado; and Cap-Ferrat, France. Locally, Lambert Development is in the process of developing other high end residential sites in Downtown Raleigh and Cameron Village. The Brannan by Lambert Development was complete in late 2017, with all 35 condominium homes sold during the construction phase.For more information, call 919-909-0004 or visit WestandLenoir.com.