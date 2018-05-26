News By Tag
Lambert Development Announces West + Lenoir II Townhomes Underway
Designed by JDavis Architects, each home at West + Lenoir II will feature skyline views from a private rooftop terrace. Interiors will include a private balcony with glass doors, site finished hardwood flooring, and well-detailed kitchens with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious baths will be standard, as well as garage parking for each home. Deposits are currently being taken for West + Lenoir II plans ranging from 1,540 to 1,722 square feet.
"All 12 homes in Phase I were sold prior to construction completion,"
Lambert Development is a privately-owned real estate development company founded by Henry A. Lambert. The company is known for its expertise in developing luxury condominiums, distinctive townhomes, mixed-use retail/loft properties, commercial properties, and the renovation of historic sites. Projects by Lambert Development are located in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Diego, and San Francisco, California; Denver, Colorado; and Cap-Ferrat, France. Locally, Lambert Development is in the process of developing other high end residential sites in Downtown Raleigh and Cameron Village. The Brannan by Lambert Development was complete in late 2017, with all 35 condominium homes sold during the construction phase.
For more information, call 919-909-0004 or visit WestandLenoir.com.
