Barrett Group Navigates Home Shopping Retail Marketplace for Clients
Team discovers and grows brands to go on-air as a retail strategy
"At the Barrett Group, we believe that your brand deserves the chance to be sold, and be successful, on the world's leading multimedia retailers," believes Matt, who is renowned for discovering and bringing technology linked innovations to electronic retail/home shopping networks. "That's why we have become the authority for thousands of brands to discover the power of home shopping – a $13 Billion per year industry. We also uncover distribution channels that maximize the brand growth."
There is power in media for the Barrett Group clients. "By exposing your brand on home shopping platforms companies are increasing brand awareness, fostering brand loyalty and will experience rapid growth not seen in typical brick and mortar environments,"
The Barrett Group is connected to the biggest home shopping networks from QVC to HSN to Evine to The Shopping Channel and even international channels such as QVC China, QVC Italy, QVC Germany and more. Matt and Susie find the right audience base and current need, then match your brand with the best home shopping channel retail partner for maximum success.
"Many brands have been born out of excitement, new science and innovations;
Founded to be the leader in on-air brand management for companies selling on the home shopping platform, the Barrett Group has built a unique and scalable approach that is proven to help its clients secure that coveted on-air spot, create a winning show, get that show renewed, and become a household name.
"By working with our exclusive partners and focusing 100 percent on the unique needs of the multimedia consumer environment, we have created the single source of business intelligence for global home shopping that produces winners," believes Matt. "Our partners are proven experts in their field. Their track record is stellar. As a client engages with us, the confidence level is high that the outcome and finished product will be 'market ready'. Each professional on our team has solid case studies and vast experience levels. They are NOT entry level people on this team. As we expand our team and services we will be looking to train up and coming talent that can add value to the growth of the Barrett Group."
The beauty industry is experiencing positive changes in retail categories, especially in the home shopping marketplace resulting in a prime growth opportunity for brands to propel their products to key audiences, according to Susie.
"Home Shopping networks were the first to develop beauty infotainment. The shows are designed to encourage viewers to try new product and experience new ways to embrace beauty. The viewer is hungry for new products and innovations. And any beauty brand boasting of the latest trend will want a captive audience ready to buy," Susie explains. "Home shopping is a machine with a rotating shelf. That shelf could be worth $100,000 every single minute. That's not an opportunity any beauty brand can afford not to try."
About Barrett Group's Executive Team: Matt brings more than four decades of health, wellness, and consumer product experience to the Barret Group. A highly motivated professional with a consistent record of expanding market share for his clients, Matt specializes in sales, marketing, and business development, and is renowned for discovering and bringing technology linked innovations to electronic retail/home shopping networks. While Susie is one of QVC's most well-known on-air personalities, even awarded the QVC Spokesperson of the Year award and the QVC Guest Excellence award in 2017. With one of the highest retained viewerships on the network, each year she hosts over 250 shows and has sold more than $500 million in retail sales. During her time as on-air guest, Susie broke many sales records including early sell outs, most units moved, and a 20-minute show that hit $1 million in retail. Visit: https://www.barrettgroup.co/
