Win your Quinceanera in the tallest venue in LA! by OUE Sky Space and Quinceanera Magazine Expo

Attention all future Quinceaneras. Come to Quinceanera Magazine Expo and be our lucky winner to celebrate your Quinceanera Party at OUE Sky Space, the tallest venue in Los Angeles on the 70th Floor.

--Quinceanera Expo by Quinceanera Magazine™ brings together top line vendors for Quinceaneras, Latino Brides, Sweet Sixteen, and Prom Queens to meet and learn more about new products and services. Quinceanera Magazine EXPOS bring our advertisers to life, whom help bring special moments to many events. Pomona Fairplex is where we will celebrate our 25EXPO within Los Angeles metro area.Our fashion shows feature all national brands, exclusive Designers and innovative choreographies and the most ultimate entertainment for any celebration!Join us this August 19, at Pomona Fairplex, Quinceaneras entrance free and you will have a ticket fir this amazing raffle!You'll find everything you need for the big day!Don't miss the Quinceanera Expo this Sunday, August 19, at the Fairplex in Pomona!· Venue for 150 people at OUE Sky Space at the 70floor· Quinceanera gown by Moda 2000· Dj by Razo Entertainment