 
News By Tag
* Outdoors
* Whitewater Rafting
* West Virginia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oak Hill
  West Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
May 2018
313029282726

Celebrating Spring Fling Success

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Outdoors
Whitewater Rafting
West Virginia

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Oak Hill - West Virginia - US

OAK HILL, W.Va. - May 31, 2018 - PRLog -- River Expeditions is excited to announce another successful year of their 'Spring Fling Weekends' event. These mini packages include incredible whitewater rafting, plus lodging and a variety of outdoor activities in the gorgeous New River Gorge in West Virginia.

If you spend springtime in the mid-Atlantic region, you know the weather can be unpredictable to say the least. With unexpected heat and snow throughout the zone, events and activities of all types had to be cancelled or postponed. Thankfully, the weather on these exciting weekends held through to allow attendees to enjoy their time on the river- plus time spent onsite at the Red Dog River Saloon or in the modern campsites.

However, the flip side of this weather is that it brings higher water levels - resulting in an exciting and unforgettable trip down the New or Gauley Rivers. Even the new or nervous rafter had a great time - with routes designed to help new adventurers get into the sport. To make it even better, the water temperatures averaged 71 degrees - so just enough to stay cool under the sun.

"Spring Fling Weekends are some of our favorite events of the year – they mean that springtime has has finally arrived for good." Says River Expeditions owner, Rick Johnson. "It puts everyone in a great mood, and promotes the best whitewater rafting experience possible - no matter the experience level."

River Expeditions outfits New and Gauley River whitewater rafting trips from April until October. These trips consist of navigating a stretch of river in an inflatable raft for about 5-7 hours, including a break for a waterside lunch. No experience is necessary for the milder sections, nor is the ability to swim. All necessary safety gear, including a Coast Guard Type V Life Jacket, Paddle, and Helmet are supplied by River Expeditions.

Find out more about whitewater rafting in West Virginia visit: https://www.raftinginfo.com

Contact
Heather Johnson
800.463.9873
***@raftinginfo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@raftinginfo.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
River Expeditions PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 31, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share