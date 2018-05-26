News By Tag
Celebrating Spring Fling Success
If you spend springtime in the mid-Atlantic region, you know the weather can be unpredictable to say the least. With unexpected heat and snow throughout the zone, events and activities of all types had to be cancelled or postponed. Thankfully, the weather on these exciting weekends held through to allow attendees to enjoy their time on the river- plus time spent onsite at the Red Dog River Saloon or in the modern campsites.
However, the flip side of this weather is that it brings higher water levels - resulting in an exciting and unforgettable trip down the New or Gauley Rivers. Even the new or nervous rafter had a great time - with routes designed to help new adventurers get into the sport. To make it even better, the water temperatures averaged 71 degrees - so just enough to stay cool under the sun.
"Spring Fling Weekends are some of our favorite events of the year – they mean that springtime has has finally arrived for good." Says River Expeditions owner, Rick Johnson. "It puts everyone in a great mood, and promotes the best whitewater rafting experience possible - no matter the experience level."
River Expeditions outfits New and Gauley River whitewater rafting trips from April until October. These trips consist of navigating a stretch of river in an inflatable raft for about 5-7 hours, including a break for a waterside lunch. No experience is necessary for the milder sections, nor is the ability to swim. All necessary safety gear, including a Coast Guard Type V Life Jacket, Paddle, and Helmet are supplied by River Expeditions.
Find out more about whitewater rafting in West Virginia visit: https://www.raftinginfo.com
Heather Johnson
800.463.9873
***@raftinginfo.com
