Baby K'tan Awarded 'Best In Show' at the 2018 New York Baby Show
The Baby K'tan staff and baby carrier wows judges and parents alike.
The Best In Show was awarded to five brands, with another five receiving honorable mentions. The judges were impressed with the quality of the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and the staff demonstrating the product on site at the show, sharing that the booth staff did an amazing job at showing how to wear the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier safely and efficiently.
"The original baby wrap from Baby K'tan is not only soft as can be, but incredibly durable and sturdy," stated one judge. "All of the attendees at the booth were beaming and excited to grab one of the wraps."
"At Baby K'tan we pride ourselves in amazing customer service and quality education. We had Tali Scheer, our VP of Marketing and Jamie Cohn, our Customer Service Manager both on site at the New York Baby Show, and it's clear their passion for our products and expertise were on display. We are so proud that our product and our team were given such an honor," says Michal Chesal, President and Co-founder of Baby K'tan.
For a complete overview of winners from the show, go to www.newyorkfamily.com/
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan products and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com
