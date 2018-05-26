 
Transaction Announcement - Rafting Industry

Business Broker, Nathan Willis, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes a Transaction in the Rafting Industry
 
 
Transworld - Rocky Mountain Has a Trade in Rafting & Adventure
Transworld - Rocky Mountain Has a Trade in Rafting & Adventure
DENVER - May 31, 2018 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain (http://www.tworld.com/locations/centraldenver), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a rafting & adventure company traded hands due to the support of Nathan Willis.

"I have always been a big advocate for Colorado's outdoor recreation industry, being an avid rock climber and hiker myself," says Nathan Willis, a Business Broker with Transworld. "I knew this business would require a buyer that had the same adventuresome spirit and passion for the outdoors as the current owner. I feel this has been accomplished with this transaction."

This rafting and adventure company has already experienced year over year growth and is positioned well for the future. The purchase of the company includes the permits required to be an outfitter on the Arkansas river. The transfer of the licensing was a significant aspect of the transaction as you can't get a permit on this river without buying an existing license from a current operator.

About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain

Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.

For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!

