June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
May 2018
313029282726


Dr. Nikesh Seth Receives PHOENIX Magazine's 2018 Top Doc Award

 
PHOENIX - May 31, 2018 - PRLog -- Arizona pain management doctor Nikesh Seth of Integrated Pain Consultants was named one of PHOENIX Magazine's Top Doctors for the fourth straight year. Top Doctors is a peer-selected list of the Phoenix Metropolitan area's best physicians. It is compiled using an annual survey of local health care professionals.

Dr. Seth is a standout in his field. He is Double Board Certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional spine and pain management and offers over 30 state of the art treatment options including radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulator implants, and several new types of epidural steroid injections.

Dr. Seth has participated in studies of pain management treatments and currently serves as a member of the faculty for the University of Arizona College of Medicine and Scottsdale Healthcare Residency Program.

The 2018 Top Doc award is no surprise to Dr. Seth's patients who say his compassion, customized treatment plans, and ability to provide personal attention set him apart from others in his field. In fact, over 95% of his patients achieve pain relief within the first two visits and avoid potentially risky surgery.

Integrated Pain Consultants has three offices in Scottsdale, Mesa, and Phoenix, Arizona. New patients can schedule an evaluation by calling (480) 626-2552 or book an appointment online at http://www.azipc.com.

Nikesh Seth
***@gmail.com
Pain Management, Health, Pain Care
Health
Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Awards
