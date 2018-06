Provident Trust Group Listed as Wealth Advisor 2018 Best IRA Custodian

Self-Directed Administrator Has Earned This Distinction for Four Consecutive Years

-- Provident Trust Group (Provident), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ascensus that is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been honored by) as 2018's Best IRA Custodian. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Provident has received this accolade.has been America's leading wealth management publication since 2009, providing news, opinion, and education for wealth managers and advisors alike. Results to determine the best IRA custodians list were compiled after receiving feedback from 200,000 subscribers. Provident ranked number 1 out of 12 registered independent retirement custodians, winning the majority favor by 68 percent.According toreaders, three factors were integral to securing the 2018 Best IRA Custodian distinction for Provident:-- Reputation and length of time in the business – Nearly all of the advisors surveyed cited this as a factor in their decision-making.-- Quality of service based on testimonials and referrals – Well over half of advisors cited word-of-mouth recommendations as critical.-- Availability of in-house experts – Just under half of the advisors considered the quality of providers' staff in making their decisions."It's an honor to be recognized once again byreaders as the top IRA custodian in the country," says Theresa Fette, president of Provident. "Provident's stated mission has been to empower customers to self-direct their retirement assets through innovative retirement plan solutions, ease of access, and an extraordinary customer experience. Awards and achievements like this are constant reminders that we work side by side with a dream team of associates that contributes to our success.""We're extremely proud of Theresa and her team at Provident for this accomplishment, as it brings to light their commitment to service and excellence,"states David Musto, president of Ascensus, a technology-enabled solutions provider that helps more than 8 million Americans save for the future. "Through a shared focus on a best-in-class client experience, Provident and Ascensus aim to give customers access to the broadest range of alternative investment choices possible so that they can achieve a greater level of financial success."For more information on the full ranking and analysis, visit https://www.thewealthadvisor.com/ article/provident- trust-group- rated-top-ira- custodian-2018 Provident Trust Group is a self-directed administrator and passive custodian serving more than 29,000 clients and holding over $4.5 Billion assets under custody. The firm specializes in IRAs and Solo 401(k) account administration, asset custody, Corporate Trust services, and escrow services. Over 10 years, it has maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau by offering responsive, honest, and personable service. Provident is dedicated to helping clients make the most of their financial opportunities by providing access to investment opportunities outside the traditional marketplace of publicly traded assets. Learn more at www.trustprovident.com Ascensus helps more than 8 million Americans save for the future—retirement, education, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 60,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 education savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.6 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of March 31, 2018, Ascensus had over $187 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/)View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ascensus). For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc (https://twitter.com/AscensusInc)on Twitter.