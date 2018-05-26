News By Tag
PURE signs MOU to partner with University of North Texas
Joint agreement to create advancements in the nutraceuticals sector
The agreement will enable UNT and PURE to work together in areas of common interest such as developing students educated in nutraceutical, scientific, entrepreneurship, business, and career development in the professional market sector.
"We are very pleased to enter into this collaborative relationship with the University of North Texas in support of students interested in the nutraceutical industry," said PURE CEO Daren Hogge. "These students represent the next wave of professionals. An internship with PURE will optimize their educational opportunity. Our hope is that these students will not only train at PURE, but will become future employees."
The intent of the partnership is to:
Improve and increase the relevance of UNT's scientific research and education in environmental sustainability directed at nutraceutical and culinary sectors;
Improve and increase health and wellness programs and education directed at the nutraceutical sector;
Increase the collaboration of science and art directed at PURE's ecological and environmental sustainability mission;
Provide advancement programs for students at various levels;
Focus on career growth that integrates sustainability with PURE's community-based programs.
Through this MOU, UNT and PURE will collaborate and facilitate joint educational, research and outreach activities to stimulate their reach of advancement in health and wellness in the nutraceutical world. This partnership is a great example of how a major educational institution can work with a local, innovative company to prepare students for leadership positions in their field of study once they graduate.
Founded in 1890, UNT is a student-centered public research university and the flagship of the UNT System. It is one of the nation's largest public universities with 38,000 plus students and more than 200 plus degree programs recognized both nationally and internationally.
About PURE
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. PURE is dedicated to delivering Whole Health with high-quality products for physical health, opportunity for financial health, relationships for personal health and social impact for philanthropic health. PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Taiwan and Korea with headquarters in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit https://livepure.com/
