 
News By Tag
* Credentialing
* Mental Health
* BC-TMH
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greensboro
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
May 2018
313029282726

The Center For Credentialing & Education Launches Innovative Telemental Health Training

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Credentialing
* Mental Health
* BC-TMH

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Greensboro - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Features

GREENSBORO, N.C. - May 31, 2018 - PRLog -- The Center for Credentialing & Education (CCE) has taken a bold step in bridging the gap between the increasing need for mental healthcare and physical access to care by launching the Board Certified-TeleMental Health Provider (BC-TMH) credential.

The Board Certified-TeleMental Health Provider (BC-TMH) credential and the Telemental Health Professional Training Series, is aimed at individuals who work in all types of mental healthcare environments. It focuses on the real-time video delivery of mental health services instead of a provider's specific profession. Therefore, a counselor, psychologist, psychiatrist, social worker, or other mental health professional could benefit from the training and obtain the credential.

"As the need for healthcare providers skilled in delivering services using technological means grows, individuals as well as healthcare organizations seek training opportunities to learn safe and effective practices in telemental healthcare," says Patricia Cates, chief business officer of the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC). "Part of CCE's mission is to advance excellence through credentialing. With this new credential and training we further advance that mission."

To learn more about CCE's Board Certified-Telemental Health Provider credential and the Telemental Health Professional Training series, visit http://www.cce-global.org/Credentialing/BCTMH.

About CCE

The Center for Credentialing & Education™ (CCE®) is a not-for-profit organization that provides practitioners and organizations with assessments, business support services, and credentialing. Created in 1995 as an affiliate of the National Board for Certified Counselors® (NBCC®), CCE credentials more than 25,000 practitioners globally in a variety of fields.

Contact
Winifert Lawson-Graves
***@cce-global.org
End
Source:
Email:***@cce-global.org
Posted By:***@cce-global.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 31, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share