The Center For Credentialing & Education Launches Innovative Telemental Health Training
The Board Certified-TeleMental Health Provider (BC-TMH) credential and the Telemental Health Professional Training Series, is aimed at individuals who work in all types of mental healthcare environments. It focuses on the real-time video delivery of mental health services instead of a provider's specific profession. Therefore, a counselor, psychologist, psychiatrist, social worker, or other mental health professional could benefit from the training and obtain the credential.
"As the need for healthcare providers skilled in delivering services using technological means grows, individuals as well as healthcare organizations seek training opportunities to learn safe and effective practices in telemental healthcare,"
About CCE
The Center for Credentialing & Education™ (CCE®) is a not-for-profit organization that provides practitioners and organizations with assessments, business support services, and credentialing. Created in 1995 as an affiliate of the National Board for Certified Counselors® (NBCC®), CCE credentials more than 25,000 practitioners globally in a variety of fields.
