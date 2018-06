The Center For Credentialing & Education Launches Innovative Telemental Health Training

Contact

Winifert Lawson-Graves

***@cce-global.org Winifert Lawson-Graves

End

-- The Center for Credentialing & Education (CCE) has taken a bold step in bridging the gap between the increasing need for mental healthcare and physical access to care by launching the Board Certified-TeleMental Health Provider (BC-TMH) credential.The Board Certified-TeleMental Health Provider (BC-TMH) credential and the Telemental Health Professional Training Series, is aimed at individuals who work in all types of mental healthcare environments. It focuses on the real-time video delivery of mental health services instead of a provider's specific profession. Therefore, a counselor, psychologist, psychiatrist, social worker, or other mental health professional could benefit from the training and obtain the credential."As the need for healthcare providers skilled in delivering services using technological means grows, individuals as well as healthcare organizations seek training opportunities to learn safe and effective practices in telemental healthcare,"says Patricia Cates, chief business officer of the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC). "Part of CCE's mission is to advance excellence through credentialing. With this new credential and training we further advance that mission."To learn more about CCE's Board Certified-Telemental Health Provider credential and the Telemental Health Professional Training series, visit http://www.cce- global.org/Credentialing/ BCTMH The Center for Credentialing & Education™ (CCE®) is a not-for-profit organization that provides practitioners and organizations with assessments, business support services, and credentialing. Created in 1995 as an affiliate of the National Board for Certified Counselors® (NBCC®), CCE credentials more than 25,000 practitioners globally in a variety of fields.