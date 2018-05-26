News By Tag
Keyes Stange & Wooten LLC Add Tara Bobelak to Team
Tara earned her BBA from the University of Central Florida and recently added the C ERTIFIED F INANCIAL P LANNER TM (CFP®) designation to her title. She has been with Keyes, Stange & Wooten for 13 years and serves as the Wealth Management firm's Assistant CCO (Chief Compliance Officer).
She is responsible for client management and reporting systems and serves clients by implementing and coordinating the integrated wealth management experience. This includes investment management, retirement modeling, insurance analysis, educational planning and general financial planning.
Bobelak is also responsible for implementing and supporting projects that enhance the firm's operational efficiency. She is a native Floridian, having spent all her life in the Daytona Beach area. Away from the office, she and her husband, Brandon, keep busy chasing after their 3-year-old daughter, Emily.
Keyes, Stange & Wooten Wealth Management, LLC and Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC is located in Daytona Beach at 1825 Business Park Blvd., Suite E and in Palm Coast in the Westpointe Plaza at 391 Palm Coast Parkway SW Suite 3. For more information, Keyes, Stange & Wooten can be reached at 386.446.1743, 386.255.9878 or 386.253.1980, or online at http://www.kswwealthmanagement.com .
About Keyes, Stange & Wooten Wealth Management, LLC
Keyes, Stange & Wooten Wealth Management, LLC is an Investment Advisor that provides customized, fee-based investment management and financial planning services to their valued clients. Clients served by Keyes, Stange & Wooten Wealth Management, LLC include individuals, business entities, trusts, estates and retirement plans. Members of their staff at Keyes, Stange & Wooten Wealth Management, LLC hold a variety of designations including CFP® (CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM ), CPA (Certified Public Accountant), PFS (Personal Financial Specialist), CLU® (Chartered Life Underwriter)
The Keyes, Stange & Wooten Affiliated Companies' mission is to partner with clients to help them maximize their financial assets in order to achieve their life goals. Through efficient tax planning and wealth enhancement, protection and transfer strategies, the Keyes, Stange & Wooten team of dedicated professionals works with clients for the long term to help them meet life's unexpected twists and turns. Their offices are located in Daytona Beach at 1825 Business Park Blvd., Suite E and in Palm Coast in the Westpointe Plaza at 391 Palm Coast Parkway SW Suite 3. For more information, Keyes, Stange & Wooten CPA Firm, LLC can be reached at 386.446.1743, 386.255.9878 or 386.253.1980, or online at http://www.kswcpafirm.com.
