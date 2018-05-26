News By Tag
Agenda Released for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2018
SMi Reports: The agenda has just been released for the 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference and focus day, taking place in London, UK between 13th – 15th November 2018
The three-day event is set to deliver a strong focus on the relationship between current requirements and emerging technologies, and how these might be leveraged to enhance force protection. Building on 2017's successful focus day, an exclusive pre-conference day will be hosted on 13th November dedicated to maximising development and integration of active protection systems (APS).
During the 2018 focus day, expert speakers will debate the best way to integrate APS, the architectures necessary to support integration, efforts to ensure system safety, STANAG 4686 standardisation and much more. The focus day will also guarantee the support of technical experts from leading solution providers, covering the latest hard/soft kill systems, sensors, data processing, munitions and countermeasures.
On 14th-15th November, the two-day conference will aim to further cover the core areas of survivability in detail, exploring the latest platforms, vehicle architectures, active/passive protection, mobility, counter-IED, un-manned/autonomous solutions, signature management and stealth. A new range of new platforms will be explored, such as the CV90, Abrams, Stryker, Bradley, Puma, Fennek, Carmel, Challenger 2, Ajax, Boxer, and many more.
2018 Programme Updates:
· For the first time ever, FAV-Survivability will dedicate a strong focus on CBRN protection for the armoured platforms and crew. Presentations will be delivered by representatives from the JPEO CBD (US), the DE&S and the Edgewood Chemical Biological Centre (US). Mr. Michael Abaie, Director Engineering, Edgewood Chemical Biological Centre, US Army will present on: "Protecting Vehicle Crew against CBRN Threats Through the Development of Enhanced Chemical and Biological Defence Systems".
· Explore how key platforms directly support survivability on the battlefield through enhanced situational awareness and stealth, with a key presentation from Captain Mark Hoving, Staff Officer, Royal Netherlands Army on: "Optimising Threat Detection and Stealth with the Fennek Light Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle"
· Hear from key industry experts and representatives will showcase and present their latest research on key armoured vehicles survivability technologies. Industry briefings include those from Leonardo, KMW, General Dynamics UK Limited, General Dynamics European Land Systems – Mowag, UTC Aerospace Systems and many more.
For more details, download the latest brochure on the event website, where you can also register and view the latest news in the lead up to the conference. Book your place by the 29th June and receive a £300 discount on your booking.
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo
Sponsored by: KME, Lockheed Martin, Soucy Defence and UTC Aerospace Systems
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability
APS Focus Day: 13th November 2018
Conference: 14th – 15th November 2018
London, UK
