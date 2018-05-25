News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Signzilla Training Successfully Launches Online
Woman-Owned Business, Serves IT Community, Employs Female-Majority Staff
Sylvia Hyman, owner of Signzilla Training, has an entrepreneurial spirit as well as experience in establishing and running successful companies in the past. "I have had an online business as well as a brick-and-mortar store front in past years. I feel that the online dynamic serves a wider audience and allows for the degree of flexibility to our customers that a physical location cannot."
In addition to senior instructor and co-founder Charles Hyman, Signzilla Training's team includes a female majority: Sarah Hedeen, Director of Training Solutions; Hilary Herczegh, Team Member; and Ellen Sagnard, Instructor and Director of Operations. "Working for this online company saves me from wasted commuting time and prevents me from needing to move to a new location for a great job that makes use of my skills," says Ellen.
Signzilla Training currently offers classes in server management for BizTalk and SQL Server with plans to expand to SharePoint and Windows. Application classes currently include Microsoft Office 2016 products: Word, Excel, Project, Outlook and PowerPoint. Development classes include Windows, SharePoint, Business Intelligence, and the Web. Plans are to expand to infrastructure classes such as System Center, Exchange, Powershell and Azure. Visit us at https://www.biztalkcodingcamp.com and https://www.signzillatraining.com
Contact
Ellen Sagnard
***@signzillatraining.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse