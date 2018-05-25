 
Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Signzilla Training Successfully Launches Online

Woman-Owned Business, Serves IT Community, Employs Female-Majority Staff
 
 
EFFORT OF THE POCONOS, Pa. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Signzilla Training, a new company that provides online and on-site technical training in various software products to individuals and organizations, has successfully launched.  This woman-owned business consists of a team of professionals with many years' experience in their respective fields, joined together for the common goal of providing quality, hands-on training to adults working in the fields of information technology, data management, business intelligence, as well as general office environments.

Sylvia Hyman, owner of Signzilla Training, has an entrepreneurial spirit as well as experience in establishing and running successful companies in the past.  "I have had an online business as well as a brick-and-mortar store front in past years.  I feel that the online dynamic serves a wider audience and allows for the degree of flexibility to our customers that a physical location cannot."

In addition to senior instructor and co-founder Charles Hyman, Signzilla Training's team includes a female majority: Sarah Hedeen, Director of Training Solutions; Hilary Herczegh, Team Member; and Ellen Sagnard, Instructor and Director of Operations.  "Working for this online company saves me from wasted commuting time and prevents me from needing to move to a new location for a great job that makes use of my skills," says Ellen.

Signzilla Training currently offers classes in server management for BizTalk and SQL Server with plans to expand to SharePoint and Windows.  Application classes currently include Microsoft Office 2016 products: Word, Excel, Project, Outlook and PowerPoint.  Development classes include Windows, SharePoint, Business Intelligence, and the Web.  Plans are to expand to infrastructure classes such as System Center, Exchange, Powershell and Azure.  Visit us at https://www.biztalkcodingcamp.com and https://www.signzillatraining.com

Ellen Sagnard
***@signzillatraining.com
Source:
Email:***@signzillatraining.com
