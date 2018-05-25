 
L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Inspiring Imagination & Courage At their Next Old-Time Radio Show Performance

 
 
L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Golden Age Theatre August 2017 Western performance
L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Golden Age Theatre August 2017 Western performance
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- On Saturday June 16th at 6:30pm, the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre will deliver an old time radio performance of the Western fiction story, The Ranch That No One Would Buy. The event will be held at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater. There is no cost to attend and light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre is a volunteer group founded in 2011. Their shows combine actors, costumes and sound effects bringing the exciting pulp-fiction stories by L. Ron Hubbard to life.

This story reflects the character of the Old West and brings to life the old saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover" in more ways than one.

In summary, no one wants to buy the Rocking T Ranch and the owner has left town in the wake of threats from Smoke Lasiter, the local gun-slinging bully. So when the new prospective owner of the Rocking T comes to town, the outcome of the six-gun showdown seems sadly predictable, until his true identity is revealed.

L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers through the Golden Age of Pulp Fiction. Indeed, between 1934 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines-often as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.

"These Western stories are great," said Georgette, a regular guest. "They inspire courage and imagination – something which I believe everyone can use an extra dose of in this day and age."

To reserve seats or to learn more about the event, contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers
tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

Photo Caption: The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Golden Age Theatre August 2017 performance of the pulp fiction Western story, "The Magic Quirt" at the Scientology Information Center. The upcoming performance will be performed on June 16th, at 6:30pm at the Center.

