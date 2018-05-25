Richmond Ghost Tour Returns to Haunt the City

Eerie Nights Ghost Tour will celebrate its 10th season this June

Keith Kaufelt

Eerie Nights Ghost Tour

Keith Kaufelt
Eerie Nights Ghost Tour

-- — Rising from the grave this summer, a ghoulish crew of tour guides is returning to haunt Richmond's streets and provide willing guests a unique way to explore the city's history. This year Eerie Nights Ghost Tour is celebrating ten years of haunting Shockoe Bottom and Capitol Hill. Eerie Nights specializes in keeping guests entertained with guides dressed in period costume, special FX make-up and in-character acting all while informing the crowd about the history and folklore associated with various sites during the hour and a half long tour.In the 10 years since the tour started, thousands of guests from around the world have braved the haunted scene, including a clown convention, a Mini Cooper race club and an Oscar-winning actress. Ranked the No. 2 ghost tour in the South by international travel guide Eventseekr, the tour has gained national notoriety. The company now produces a trolley ghost tour and specialty tours and events throughout the year in addition to its original walking tour.Tours with Eerie Nights operate June through the first weekend in November. In honor of their 10th season the company is offering discounted $10 tickets for the first tour on June 1.They will also release additional surprises throughout the next few months. Additional information about the tour and ticketing can be found on the company's website at eerienights.comEerie Nights Ghost Tour is a theatrical storytelling experience where guides in costume, special FX makeup and in character lead guests to several historic and haunted sites to tell tales of Richmond's haunted past.