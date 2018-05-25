News By Tag
Brighton Publishing releases "Finding Rafael" from novelist Richard S. Hillman
On the heels of his award winning novel "Tropical Liaison" which received much positive acclaim in the literary world, Hillman pens yet another masterpiece of suspense and intrigue"
In "Finding Rafael," American Professor Manny Vidal views a video that shows his missing cousin alive and in grave danger. Manny and his black-op friend Jack Case undertake a mission to save Rafael.
The Guaridan police murder Rafael's wife and child. Then they jail him as an enemy of the state. Revolutionaries break Rafael out of prison. A drug cartel takes him hostage, demands a ransom, and hides him in the sleazy urban jungles of Caracas and Maracaibo. Could anyone survive such an ordeal unscathed?
In their desperate search for Rafael, Manny and Jack Case encounter corrupt politicians, the Colombian mafia, and a former Miss Venezuela active in the opposition. What will happen if Manny finds Rafael? Where could the cousins find safe haven? Unanticipated consequences take everyone by surprise.
Richard S. Hillman is the author of non-fiction works on Latin America and the Caribbean and his award-winning novel Tropical Liaison. He resides with his wife in Florida.
