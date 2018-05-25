 
News By Tag
* Murder
* Drug Cartel
* Richard S. Hillman
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mesa
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Brighton Publishing releases "Finding Rafael" from novelist Richard S. Hillman

On the heels of his award winning novel "Tropical Liaison" which received much positive acclaim in the literary world, Hillman pens yet another masterpiece of suspense and intrigue"
 
 
Finding Rafael
Finding Rafael
MESA, Ariz. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Finding Rafael is a sequel to Richard S. Hillman's debut novel "Tropical Liaison," winner of a Florida Authors and Publishers Association President's Award for general fiction.

In "Finding Rafael," American Professor Manny Vidal views a video that shows his missing cousin alive and in grave danger. Manny and his black-op friend Jack Case undertake a mission to save Rafael.

The Guaridan police murder Rafael's wife and child. Then they jail him as an enemy of the state. Revolutionaries break Rafael out of prison. A drug cartel takes him hostage, demands a ransom, and hides him in the sleazy urban jungles of Caracas and Maracaibo. Could anyone survive such an ordeal unscathed?

In their desperate search for Rafael, Manny and Jack Case encounter corrupt politicians, the Colombian mafia, and a former Miss Venezuela active in the opposition. What will happen if Manny finds Rafael? Where could the cousins find safe haven? Unanticipated consequences take everyone by surprise.

On the heels of his award winning novel "Tropical Liaison" which received much positive acclaim in the literary world, Hillman pens yet another masterpiece of suspense and intrigue," says Brighton Publishing.

Richard S. Hillman is the author of non-fiction works on Latin America and the Caribbean and his award-winning novel Tropical Liaison. He resides with his wife in Florida.
http://www.brightonpublishing.com

Contact
Don McGuire
***@brightonpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brightonpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Murder, Drug Cartel, Richard S. Hillman
Industry:Books
Location:Mesa - Arizona - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brighton Publishing LLC PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share