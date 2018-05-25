News By Tag
Stanadyne Hires Transformational Leader to Expand Business in the Americas
David Zimmerman Joins Stanadyne as Managing Director of the Americas, Brings Versatile Skillset in Automotive Components Engineering and Sales
Prior to Stanadyne, Zimmerman was Global Sales Director at Continental Automotive, where he represented six business units with manufacturing touchpoints on six continents. Zimmerman focused on developing new powertrain markets to meet rapidly evolving emission and electrification demands while increasing existing business, resulting in approximately $2B in incremental sales.
Zimmerman will structure Stanadyne's business in the Americas and develop growth strategies in Stanadyne's original equipment (OE) and aftermarket sales markets. Additionally, Zimmerman will continue to drive operational excellence across Stanadyne's America's organization positioning the business for top and bottom line growth.
"Stanadyne fuel system products are gaining increased traction around the globe. Expanding our reach to new markets is a key strategy to ensure continued competitiveness,"
Beginning his career at Lear Corporation as a test engineer, Zimmerman oversaw development of the Ford Motor Company Windstar minivan seat system, until broadening his horizons as resident engineer at BorgWarner. It was here he shifted into a sales role, ultimately becoming a lead account manager for fuel systems and powertrain.
Throughout his career, Zimmerman has led an expansion of powertrain products into new and existing markets, ensuring compliance with emission regulations while staying attuned to the voice of the customer, to deliver high-performance products for a superior driving experience.
"Stanadyne is an innovative company that is transforming industry expectations of the capabilities of fuel injection equipment," says Zimmerman. "I look forward breaking into new markets and building business in the Americas. Stanadyne is on the move and I am excited to be a part of their future."
Zimmerman holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Western Michigan University.
About Stanadyne
Stanadyne is a global technology leader in engine-based fuel management systems specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems for off-road and on-road engine applications.
Stanadyne is committed to technology leadership and innovation, delivering high-quality and precision machined components to engine manufacturers. Stanadyne technology is purpose-built and designed to meet the needs of the market, resulting in optimized engine performance, reduced emissions and reliability under the most demanding conditions.
Stanadyne is committed to driving the future of fuel system technology and delivering solutions for the complex challenges facing its customers. With global engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Stanadyne is a partner in navigating evolving emission standards and has provided innovation to the markets we serve for nearly 140 years.
Visit http://www.stanadyne.com for more informatoin.
