 
News By Tag
* Stanadyne
* Diesel
* Fuel Pump
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Windsor
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Stanadyne Hires Transformational Leader to Expand Business in the Americas

David Zimmerman Joins Stanadyne as Managing Director of the Americas, Brings Versatile Skillset in Automotive Components Engineering and Sales
 
 
Dave Zimmerman, Managing Director of the Americas
Dave Zimmerman, Managing Director of the Americas
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Stanadyne
* Diesel
* Fuel Pump

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Windsor - Connecticut - US

WINDSOR, Conn. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Stanadyne, a global fuel injection systems company based in Windsor, Connecticut, today announced the hiring of David Zimmerman as its Managing Director of the Americas. A 30-year veteran in the automotive industry, Zimmerman will apply his sales management and operational expertise to expand Stanadyne's business throughout North and South America.

Prior to Stanadyne, Zimmerman was Global Sales Director at Continental Automotive, where he represented six business units with manufacturing touchpoints on six continents.  Zimmerman focused on developing new powertrain markets to meet rapidly evolving emission and electrification demands while increasing existing business, resulting in approximately $2B in incremental sales.

Zimmerman will structure Stanadyne's business in the Americas and develop growth strategies in Stanadyne's original equipment (OE) and aftermarket sales markets. Additionally, Zimmerman will continue to drive operational excellence across Stanadyne's America's organization positioning the business for top and bottom line growth.

"Stanadyne fuel system products are gaining increased traction around the globe. Expanding our reach to new markets is a key strategy to ensure continued competitiveness," says David Galuska, Stanadyne Chief Executive Officer. "David has a proven track record of success in growing automotive business and sales accounts globally, and I look forward to seeing him expand our reach in the Americas."

Beginning his career at Lear Corporation as a test engineer, Zimmerman oversaw development of the Ford Motor Company Windstar minivan seat system, until broadening his horizons as resident engineer at BorgWarner. It was here he shifted into a sales role, ultimately becoming a lead account manager for fuel systems and powertrain.

Throughout his career, Zimmerman has led an expansion of powertrain products into new and existing markets, ensuring compliance with emission regulations while staying attuned to the voice of the customer, to deliver high-performance products for a superior driving experience.

"Stanadyne is an innovative company that is transforming industry expectations of the capabilities of fuel injection equipment," says Zimmerman. "I look forward breaking into new markets and building business in the Americas. Stanadyne is on the move and I am excited to be a part of their future."

Zimmerman holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Western Michigan University.

###

About Stanadyne

Stanadyne is a global technology leader in engine-based fuel management systems specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems for off-road and on-road engine applications.

Stanadyne is committed to technology leadership and innovation, delivering high-quality and precision machined components to engine manufacturers. Stanadyne technology is purpose-built and designed to meet the needs of the market, resulting in optimized engine performance, reduced emissions and reliability under the most demanding conditions.

Stanadyne is committed to driving the future of fuel system technology and delivering solutions for the complex challenges facing its customers. With global engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Stanadyne is a partner in navigating evolving emission standards and has provided innovation to the markets we serve for nearly 140 years.

Visit http://www.stanadyne.com for more informatoin.

Contact
Mark Vidal
***@vmapr.com
End
Source:Stanadyne LLC
Email:***@vmapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Stanadyne, Diesel, Fuel Pump
Industry:Automotive
Location:Windsor - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share