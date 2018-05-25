News By Tag
South Coast Improvement, Co. completes $2.1M project at Brookdale Litchfield Hills
The $2.125 million renovation took place on the patio and second floor levels of the facility. The patio level renovation featured the conversion of a large multi-purpose space and some auxiliary offices on the patio level into six new resident bedrooms, each with private bathrooms. It also included a redesign of the multi-purpose room to accommodate a new smaller common space used by the community for events and activities.
The second level renovation featured demolition of five unit apartments, which were converted into one large communal dining room, activity offices and a commercial serving kitchen.
"Renovations at active senior living facilities always come with challenges as you want to minimize disruption to daily routines," said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. "This project called for the replacement of the HVAC units, add new electrical panels and new plumbing. That required whole building shutdowns that had to be carefully coordinated with the community and staff in advance to ensure minimal disruption and no loss of heat to the residents since this work took place during the winter."
Noted Quinlan, "Thankfully, we were able to complete this work with minimal disruption to routine and nobody, literally and figuratively, was left out in the cold."
Brookdale Litchfield Hills is owned by Brookdale Senior Living Solutions. Brookdale Senior Living Solutions offers assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, independent Living and Continuing Care Retirement Communities across the U.S. For more information, visit www.brookdale.com.
Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.
