 
News By Tag
* Boston General Contractor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Torrington
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


South Coast Improvement, Co. completes $2.1M project at Brookdale Litchfield Hills

 
 
Brookdale-Litchfield Hills
Brookdale-Litchfield Hills
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Boston General Contractor

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Torrington - Connecticut - US

TORRINGTON, Conn. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- South Coast Improvement Company (SCI), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, finished the final phase of renovations at the Brookdale Litchfield Hills senior living facility located at 376 Goshen Road in Torrington, Connecticut. The Marion, Mass.-based company began construction in May 2017, finishing in February 2018.

The $2.125 million renovation took place on the patio and second floor levels of the facility. The patio level renovation featured the conversion of a large multi-purpose space and some auxiliary offices on the patio level into six new resident bedrooms, each with private bathrooms. It also included a redesign of the multi-purpose room to accommodate a new smaller common space used by the community for events and activities.

The second level renovation featured demolition of five unit apartments, which were converted into one large communal dining room, activity offices and a commercial serving kitchen.

"Renovations at active senior living facilities always come with challenges as you want to minimize disruption to daily routines," said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. "This project called for the replacement of the HVAC units, add new electrical panels and new plumbing. That required whole building shutdowns that had to be carefully coordinated with the community and staff in advance to ensure minimal disruption and no loss of heat to the residents since this work took place during the winter."

Noted Quinlan, "Thankfully, we were able to complete this work with minimal disruption to routine and nobody, literally and figuratively, was left out in the cold."

Brookdale Litchfield Hills is owned by Brookdale Senior Living Solutions. Brookdale Senior Living Solutions offers assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, independent Living and Continuing Care Retirement Communities across the U.S. For more information, visit www.brookdale.com.

Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

About South Coast Improvement Company

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities.  South Coast Improvement's services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services; Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

For more information, visit http://www.southcoastimprovement.com or call 508-748-6545.

Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Source:South Coast Improvement Co.
Email:***@prworkzone.com Email Verified
Tags:Boston General Contractor
Industry:Construction
Location:Torrington - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Works PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share