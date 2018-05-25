News By Tag
Dialysis Clinic Inc. Invites Public to Explore New Non-Profit Dialysis Center
The general public is invited to tour the facility, witness a mock dialysis treatment, enjoy refreshments and learn more about chronic kidney disease through the REACH Kidney Care education program. Medical Director Tobin Hoppes, MD, and the dialysis care staff will be available to answer questions.
The 17 station dialysis facility was completed on April 19, 2017 and began providing in-center hemodialysis and home hemodialysis training on March 21, 2018. The hemodialysis schedule is currently Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8am – 2pm with an expectation to adjust in the future as patient needs develop.
"Over two years ago, leaders in the community invited DCI into the area," stated Kevin Donahue, DCI Area Operations Director. "As a non-profit dialysis provider, we examined the need and knew that this area fit our mission. We're interested in building lasting community partnerships that will allow patients to receive consistent, high quality kidney care."
DCI is recognized by an independent government report, the United States Renal Data System, for having the lowest patient mortality and hospitalization ratios among national dialysis providers since 2003.
"When you talk to DCI staff, you'll quickly learn that we're different from other dialysis providers. We truly want to keep people off of dialysis so they can live their best life. When dialysis is needed, we help patients identify an option that works best for them whether it's in-center, at home, or a transplant,"
The new facility offers a level entrance for easy access to the building, a covered portico, and a bright and airy atmosphere. Each patient station has its own flat screen TV, free Wi-Fi access, and a heated dialysis chair with built in massage.
DCI is the nation's largest non-profit dialysis provider with more than 250 clinics in 28 states. Montana is home to six DCI clinics and 789 residents living with kidney failure (as of January 2018). Diabetes was the primary cause of kidney failure in 373 of the 789 dialysis patients. The need for dialysis and chronic kidney disease support continues to grow in Montana. In 2016, 232 Montanans learned they had kidney failure.
"We're excited to serve this wonderfully diverse community," explained Manning. "We want the members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes to find comfort at the facility along with Lake County residents and travelers who may be visiting the area to enjoy Flathead Lake or the Glacier National Park. Everyone is welcome."
For more information about the DCI Polson open house, please call 406-883-0534 or visit http://www.dciinc.org/
