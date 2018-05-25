News By Tag
AAASWFL Encourages Communtiy to WEAR PURPLE on June 15
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is commemorated annually on June 15 to raise awareness of abuse and neglect in our communities
"We associate the color purple with dignity, respect, and royalty," explains Sherry Young, AAASWFL Elder Abuse Prevention Coordinator. "And those are often the same words we use when describing how to treat our elders. Wearing purple on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is another reminder of how we need to treat our seniors with respect and dignity."
Elder abuse impacts millions of people around the world each year. The National Council on Aging estimates that one in ten Americans age 60 and over have experienced some kind of elder abuse, and the U.S. Administration for Community living states that older Americans lose an estimated $2.6 billion annually due to financial abuse and material exploitation. Other forms of include emotional or psychological abuse, neglect and self-neglect, and physical and sexual abuse.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was established in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations. The goal of WEAAD is to promote a better understanding of abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older persons.
AAASWFL provides informational seminars on elder abuse recognition, prevention, and reporting. To schedule a presentation for your group, call the AAASWFL Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
